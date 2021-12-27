ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines, Las Vegas Sands fall, GoDaddy, AMD rise

 3 days ago

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

United Airlines Holdings, down 29 cents to $44.58

Airline stocks were lower following more flight cancellations as an increase in coronavirus infections left airlines short-staffed.

GoDaddy, up $6.35 to $82.35

The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Starboard Value has taken a 6.5% stake in the web hosting company.

EOG Resources, up $3.60 to $90.78

Energy companies were higher after prices for crude oil and natural gas rose.

Ross Stores, rose $2.21 to $112.37

Retailers were higher following a report from Mastercard SpendingPulse that holiday sales rose 8.5% from last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, down 58 cents to $22.14

Cruise companies fell following reports of outbreaks of COVID at sea on cruise ships.

Advanced Micro Devices, up $8.22 to $154.36

Chipmakers were posting some of the biggest gains.

Las Vegas Sands, down 72 cents to $37.87

Casino operators were lagging the rest of the market.

BridgeBio Pharma, down $29.24 to $11.38

The biopharmaceutical company announced disappointing results in an ongoing study.

Motley Fool

Will AMD Stock Fly or Fall in 2022?

Factors out of its control could weigh on Advanced Micro Devices stock in 2022. AMD has delivered impressive upside in 2021 thanks to the robust demand for its chips. Investors shouldn't miss the forest for the trees, though, as AMD's catalysts could eventually help the stock deliver more upside. Advanced...
Benzinga

Why AMD Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), are trading higher on a continued rebound after the recent omicron-driven selloff. Shares of semiconductors companies were also trading higher last week in sympathy with Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) after the company reported better-than-expected financial...
Benzinga

Looking At Las Vegas Sands's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
investing.com

Moderna, AT&T Rise Premarket; United Airlines, Tesla, Exxon Mobil Fall

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, December 20th. Please refresh for updates. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock rose 7.7% after the drugmaker announced that a third dose of its Covid vaccine provides significant protection against the Omicron variant. It will also continue to develop an Omicron-specific booster candidate.
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Nio, Las Vegas Sands

Stocks on Wall Street sold off on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index closing at its lowest level in nearly two weeks amid worries about tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy and the ongoing coronavirus health crisis. Investors should expect more volatility in the holiday-shortened Christmas week ahead as they...
Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 5 of the Safest Stocks to Buy for 2022

Investors will sleep well at night knowing they own these profitable, time-tested, proven winners. When the curtain closes on 2021 tomorrow, it'll assuredly go down as another above-average year for the widely followed S&P 500. With a gain of close to 26% through last weekend, the broad-based index had more than doubled-up its average annual total return of 11% over the past four decades.
multihousingnews.com

Las Vegas Multifamily Report – Fall 2021

Despite initial fears brought by the pandemic, the rental market continues to break records. The astounding rent growth in Las Vegas continued through the third quarter, up 2.6 percent on a trailing three-month basis through October, to $1,437. On a year-over-year basis, the average rate marked a 23.0 percent jump, which placed the metro third among the country’s best-performing markets. Robust population expansion and limited inventory put upward pressure on the occupancy rate in stabilized properties, which rose 100 basis points in the 12 months ending in September, to 96.8 percent.
