Victim identified in Lakin Christmas homicide

KEARNY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim has been identified in a homicide that took place in Lakin, Kansas, on Christmas morning.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), The Kearny County Law Enforcement Center received a call at approximately 9:15 a.m. requesting help in the area of 304 East Waterman Ave.

Upon arrival, the responding deputy discovered a man who had suffered from fatal stab wounds. According to the KBI, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kearny County Sheriff’s Office asked the KBI for investigative assistance at 9:35 p.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene and began an investigation.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Cristofer J. Davilla-Cardoza from Lakin, Kansas.

Anyone with information related to this crime is urged by the KBI to call 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit an online tip . Tips can also be sent to the Kearny County Sheriff’s Office at 620-355-6211 or kcso@pld.com.

The investigation is ongoing. The KBI will not be releasing further information at this time.

