ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikel Arteta 'gives the green light for Arsenal's pursuit of Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho' in January... with the Brazilian's agent 'heading to London for further talks' with the Gunners

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly approved the pursuit of Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho's agents are said to be travelling to London for further talks with the Gunners, while financially-striken Barca are said to be desperate to shift the high earner from their books.

However, Arsenal will have to fend off interest from their Premier League rivals Tottenham, Everton and Newcastle to sign the Brazilian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVH5i_0dWxzuz800
Mikel Arteta has reportedly approved the pursuit of Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho

According to Fichajes.net, Arerta gave 'a resounding yes when approving the arrival' of the former Liverpool midfielder.

The Arsenal manager hopes Coutinho can rediscover the world class form he demonstrated during his time at Liverpool.

Speaking about his January transfer plans, Arteta said: 'It would be useful to change something, even if it is never easy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8R7D_0dWxzuz800
Coutinho's agents are said to be travelling to London for further talks with Arteta's side 

'We are working towards this, to understand what our needs are, and to find the right solutions.'

However, the Brazilian may struggle to make the Gunners starting XI after Arteta admitted he has been 'very happy' with their recent performances.

The Arsenal manager also said his side were showing unity'. He said: 'We go to every ground to try to impose our game and this was a really good example.

'It is a big win for us. We looked sharp and committed. I am very happy. It is not easy to win away in the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdFR3_0dWxzuz800
Arteta says his side are showing 'unity' and admits he is 'very happy' with their recent displays 

'The way we were dominant from the beginning and the quality we showed, I am very happy.

'The direction the team is taking, how we are growing, the understanding, the unity and the support from our supporters in every ground is very much linked with the way we want to play.

'The unity around the club and with our fans is very pleasing.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Juventus are willing to sell winger Dejan Kulusevski to Tottenham for £40m'... but Antonio Conte will have to fend off interest from Mikel Arteta as Arsenal boss looks to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Antonio Conte could get his hands on Dejan Kulusevski during the January transfer market as Juventus have agreed to sell the winger for the right price. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks and Tottenham has been touted as one of his likely destinations.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Philippe Coutinho
90min.com

Philippe Coutinho tipped to choose Arsenal should Barcelona loan materialise

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been tipped to choose Arsenal ahead of other Premier League clubs should a January loan move away Camp Nou materialise. Four years on from his transfer from Liverpool worth up to €160m, Coutinho has only been a bit-part player at Barcelona this season. He has started just five times in La Liga, with his prospects expected to get worse rather than better in the second half of the campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta to miss New Year’s Day clash after testing positive for coronavirus

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be absent for his side’s New Year’s Day clash with Manchester City after testing positive for coronavirus.The Spaniard is now isolating and will be unable to attend the tea-time kick-off at the Emirates Stadium A club statement read: “Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19.“Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well.”🚨 Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day, after testing positive for COVID-19— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 29, 2021Arteta is still expected to...
WORLD
SB Nation

Barcelona reach ‘agreement in principle’ with César Azpilicueta — report

César Azpilicueta is “very close” to Barcelona, according to Angelo Mangiante and Gerard Romero (who broke the Willian-to-Barcelona story several years ago, which was later confirmed by the player himself), and the Chelsea captain has an “agreement in principle” to join them on a free transfer in the summer. Only a few “personal issues” can change this, adds Romero (ed.note: which does give him a convenient out should this story prove false).
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Barcelona#Liverpool#Brazilian#Fichajes Net#Xi#The Premier League
The Independent

10 Barcelona stars in isolation as Covid outbreak grips La Liga club

Barcelona have announced three more of their players have tested positive for Covid which means ten of their stars have the virus.The La Liga club said on Thursday Philippe Coutinho, Sergino Dest and Ez Abde are all now in isolation after returning a positive result. It’s more bad news for the Spanish club who had announced on Wednesday that Gavi, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti all had Covid.Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde are all already in isolation and the outbreak at the club has put their match against Real Mallorca on 2 January in doubt. Mallorca...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is the latest Premier League star on the radar of Jose Mourinho after links to Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Diogo Dalot... so, how could Roma line up if he lands his top transfer targets in January?

Jose Mourinho is expected to dip back into the transfer market during the January window in an effort to revive Roma's top four hopes. His first season at the Stadio Olimpico has been riddled with inconsistency and half-way into the season they are six points adrift of the Champions League places.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Philippe Coutinho 'prefers a loan switch to Arsenal in January' with the Barcelona outcast 'unlikely to move to Newcastle' due to the club's Premier League relegation battle

Arsenal are reportedly the frontrunners to land Philippe Coutinho on loan next month, with the Barcelona outcast understood to prefer a move to the Emirates over their Premier League rivals. Coutinho, 29, has been linked with a host of English clubs after falling out of favour at the Nou Camp....
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jamie Carragher hails Aaron Ramsdale as signing of the season after Arsenal impact

Jamie Carragher has hailed Aaron Ramsdale as the Premier League signing of the season after his impressive start to life at Arsenal.The Sky Sports pundit has praised the England goalkeeper for his “personality” after unseating Bernd Leno as Mikel Arteta’s No 1 following a move worth approximately £25 million from Sheffield United.And with the Gunners mounting a top four challenge, Carragher has picked out Ramsdale as the signing of the season to date.“I went for Ramsdale because it was almost the biggest surprise to me when they brought him in,” Carragher explained on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ousmane Dembele's 'contract talks with Barcelona are on the verge of COLLAPSE with Frenchman unhappy that cash-strapped club are being linked with a mega-money move for Erling Haaland despite pleading poverty during negotiations'

Ousmane Dembele's contract negotiations with Barcelona have reportedly collapsed, with the Frenchman unhappy with the club's pursuit of Erling Haaland. Dembele, 24, has been locked in talks with Barcelona chiefs over a contract extension with his current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign. New Barca boss...
SPORTS
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Mikel Arteta Asks Arsenal To Sign Barcelona Midfielder Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle, Manchester City All Previously Linked

According to a report, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has asked the board to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The 29 year old has never really settled at the La Liga club since his record transfer from Liverpool back in January 2018. As per Transfermarkt, Coutinho has scored 25 goals and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are 'stupid' to think they are in the title race with their injuries and Covid woes... with Reece James on crutches after their draw with Brighton and Liverpool up next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Arsenal tipped to make shock Erling Haaland transfer but Borussia Dortmund star ‘doesn’t like Premier League much’

CARLTON PALMER has tipped Arsenal to make a shock move for Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at the north London club is in doubt after his latest 'disciplinary' breach. Strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Hale End academy product Eddie Nketiah are also out of contract next summer, leaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp tears into his Liverpool stars and brands them 'not good enough' after a dismal 1-0 defeat away to Leicester, as he admits 'it's a big gap to City' as their title hopes suffer a major blow

Jurgen Klopp tore into his Liverpool flops after the shock 1-0 defeat at Leicester that put a big dent in their title hopes. The Reds will fall nine points behind Manchester City – who beat Leicester 6-3 on Boxing Day – if the champions win at Brentford on Wednesday, after somehow losing to a Foxes side without six defenders, and who had kept only two clean sheets in the league all season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

277K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy