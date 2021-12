Greg Monroe had been out of the NBA for a fair amount of time, so he understandably was a bit behind the 8-ball about the current state of the league. Monroe, who recently signed a 10-day deal with the Timberwolves, played his first NBA game in roughly two-and-a-half years Monday night. The veteran big man, to his credit, didn’t show any signs of rust, as he scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds in Minnesota’s 108-103 win over the Boston Celtics at Target Center.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO