Portsmouth, VA

Man hurt from debris in shooting on 7th Street in Portsmouth, police searching for SUV

By Sarah Fearing
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured by flying debris during a shooting on Monday on 7th Street in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police said the shooting happened around 3:54 p.m. near the 1000 block of 7th Street. They originally called the shooting a “gunshot wound incident,” but later said that the victim’s wound wasn’t from a bullet, but from flying debris.

His injuries were serious but not life-threatening, police said.

But police don’t have a suspect description, but did share a photo of a suspect vehicle. The silver SUV appears to be a Cadillac XT5, police say.

The 7th Street shooting suspect vehicle may be a Cadillac SUV (Courtesy of Portsmouth PD)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

