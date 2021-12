OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is up 1 cent per bushel, March soybeans are down 1/2 cent, March KC wheat is up 6 cents, March Chicago wheat is up 6 1/2 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is up 11 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 88.96 points and February crude oil is up $0.51 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.260 and February gold is down $4.80 per ounce. Heading into the close, both corn and beans are now little changed following two-sided trade. Wheat stopped the bleeding and is likely to finish higher, led by Minneapolis, up 17 cents from the morning low.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO