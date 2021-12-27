ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Nursing home calls 911 for help with staffing shortage

WRAL
 3 days ago

This video is not supported on your platform.

www.wral.com

WFMJ.com

UPMC creates in-house travel staffing agency to combat nursing shortage

A Pennsylvania hospital is hoping to mitigate a nursing shortage by creating a new in-house travel staffing agency. UPMC has created UPMC Travel Staffing as a solution to the nationwide nursing shortage and to attract and keep highly skilled nurses and surgical techs. The hospital says they're the first in...
TRAVEL
La Crosse Tribune

Area nursing homes feeling the pressure of staff shortages, implore community to vaccinate

Nursing home staffing shortages nation, state and county wide are leaving health care facilities overwhelmed, with hospitals unable to release some elderly patients back to their facilities. Hospitals, already seeing the burden of increased coronavirus patient loads, are experiencing further capacity issues as residents in long-term care remain in hospital...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Hospital systems strained as staffing shortages put pressure on nurses

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Nursing professionals throughout the area and the state are sounding the alarm over staffing shortages as the pandemic worsens. Many hospitals are struggling to attract new nurses, and many more nurses are leaving the profession due to burnout. One nurse said the workload in the hallways...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Health
Nursing Homes
Health Services
oknursingtimes.com

Nurses Helping Nurses launches

Nurses have been at the forefront of the Covid pandemic for nearly two years now. And it’s taken its toll. In October, the World Health Organization estimated between 80,000 and 180,000 health and care workers could have died from COVID-19 in the period between January 2020 to May 2021, converging to a medium scenario of 115,500 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team: Rhode Island nursing home industry calls for delay in 'safe staffing' law

The Rhode Island nursing home industry is running out of time, as it fights to delay the new staffing mandate from taking effect on Jan. 1, 2022. Industry leaders are now calling on the state legislature to delay the implementation of the Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act by one year, warning of dire implications including nursing home closures, reduced admissions, and overflowing hospital beds.
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Exclusive: UPMC's innovative method to address nurse shortage — Its own staffing agency

It's likely to be the first hospital system in the nation to take such a big step, UPMC believes. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
HEALTH SERVICES
norfolkneradio.com

AARP calling for increased booster shots in nursing homes

LINCOLN - AARP Nebraska is encouraging nursing home residents and staff to get the COVID-19 booster shot. Todd Stubbendieck with AARP Nebraska says 93 percent of nursing home residents are fully vaccinated and only 58 percent have received the booster shot, while 73 percent of staff are vaccinated and 20 percent of them have gotten the booster shot.
LINCOLN, NE

