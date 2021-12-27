Nursing home calls 911 for help with staffing shortage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Students and faculty across the state have stepped up amid a nursing shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a three-point plan established by the West Virginia University School of Nursing. Larger patient to staff ratios, nurses contracting the virus themselves, and workforce burnout...
WASHINGTON (TND) — There is a growing crisis in the nursing home industry. Those in need of care are being turned away by the thousands and industry leaders are warning of severe consequences if they can’t hire more staff to help take care of those who rely on them.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After finding a passion for taking care of others, one Central New Yorker quickly found a dream career path in nursing, answering the call at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital. Now - she dreads the very thought of going into work. She said she is facing a crisis that puts the safety of both nurses and their patients at risk.
A Pennsylvania hospital is hoping to mitigate a nursing shortage by creating a new in-house travel staffing agency. UPMC has created UPMC Travel Staffing as a solution to the nationwide nursing shortage and to attract and keep highly skilled nurses and surgical techs. The hospital says they're the first in...
Nursing home staffing shortages nation, state and county wide are leaving health care facilities overwhelmed, with hospitals unable to release some elderly patients back to their facilities. Hospitals, already seeing the burden of increased coronavirus patient loads, are experiencing further capacity issues as residents in long-term care remain in hospital...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Nursing professionals throughout the area and the state are sounding the alarm over staffing shortages as the pandemic worsens. Many hospitals are struggling to attract new nurses, and many more nurses are leaving the profession due to burnout. One nurse said the workload in the hallways...
FLINT, MICH - The head of the union representing nurses at McLaren Flint Hospital alleging a lack of staffing is endangering patient lives and making it impossible for nurses to do their jobs. "I had six patients on my floor Sunday, we had 24 patients, four nurses, six apiece, one...
YORK, Pa. — UPMC leaders say they have been working on ways they could solve some of the pressing issues affecting healthcare. They say their new program is innovative, bold and a game changer. “We believe UPMC is the first health system in the nation to launch their own...
Nurses have been at the forefront of the Covid pandemic for nearly two years now. And it’s taken its toll. In October, the World Health Organization estimated between 80,000 and 180,000 health and care workers could have died from COVID-19 in the period between January 2020 to May 2021, converging to a medium scenario of 115,500 deaths.
The Rhode Island nursing home industry is running out of time, as it fights to delay the new staffing mandate from taking effect on Jan. 1, 2022. Industry leaders are now calling on the state legislature to delay the implementation of the Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act by one year, warning of dire implications including nursing home closures, reduced admissions, and overflowing hospital beds.
Washington, D.C. (7News) — DC Fire and EMS says COVID-19 is continuing to move through the department. Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. tweeted a statement over the weekend thanking firefighters who have pitched in on their off days to help. The department said a total of 356 employees have...
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association say they’re at the breaking point due to long-term staff shortages in Minnesota hospitals — and are calling on CEOs and public officials to take action. Kelley Anaas, I-C-U nurse at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis:. “Just because we aren’t selling raffle...
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- With ICU beds at 96.5% capacity and 93% of hospital beds occupied state-wide, hospital capacity is a concern here in the state of Wisconsin. Some people have grown concerned that decisions are already being made to try and free up beds. A woman we spoke with...
As the number of people infected with the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to spike in New York City, hospitals are now locked in a dire struggle to maintain already anemic staffing levels — levels that were much higher before the disease first hit in March 2020. Nurses claim there’s...
As hospitals struggle with a critical staff shortage, several have had to permanently or temporarily halt some services. Five recent Becker's stories of hospitals halting services temporarily or permanently since Nov. 24 because of a lack of staff:. 1. Advocate Aurora temporarily closes 3 urgent care facilities, cites staff shortages.
BALTIMORE (WMAR) -- As Covid cases surge following the holidays - Marylanders are trying to get their hands on Covid test kits. "Everyone so scared of going back and whatever happened with Christmas," said Rachel Murphy.
LINCOLN - AARP Nebraska is encouraging nursing home residents and staff to get the COVID-19 booster shot. Todd Stubbendieck with AARP Nebraska says 93 percent of nursing home residents are fully vaccinated and only 58 percent have received the booster shot, while 73 percent of staff are vaccinated and 20 percent of them have gotten the booster shot.
OMICRON symptoms are coming on faster than Delta, it appears. There are a few telltale signs that you might have the mutant strain - but you may be able HEAR the first symptom before you feel ill. If people are commenting on the fact that your voice sounds croaky, and...
