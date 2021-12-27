ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Retro Professional Athlete Sneakers

By Colin Smith
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike has unveiled a new collection of sneakers under its Jordan Brand, the sub-brand collaboration with Michael Jordan, which will consist of retro Jordans. The 'Spring 2022 Retro Collection' looks back on...

Related
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
defpen

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Release

Releasing this Holiday season the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder” has a lot of hype to live up to. Taking on such a nickname, for obvious reasons, there is a lot of anticipation for the upcoming release. Looking to walk in the same footsteps as its predecessor the “Thunder” Air Jordan 4, the color blocking is in true form.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” Expected To Release Spring 2022

Historically overshadowed by other options in #23’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 9 is set to fight for the spotlight in 2022, as it’s expected to arrive in a handful of retro colorways. Among the rumored releases is a “Black/University Red/Particle Grey/White” option. Although early-images...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
yankodesign.com

Nike launched a bejeweled pair of Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers studded with 228 Swarovski crystals

You might love them or hate them, but sure as hell won’t be able to ignore them. Designed for a subset of people who feel like regular sneakers aren’t enough for their feet, Nike unveiled the Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers with custom retroreflective Swarovski crystals studded across the surface of the shoes. The functionality is twofold – aside from being a pair of sneakers so bizarrely unique that people will definitely ask you where you got them, the reflective crystals on the shoes actually make them easy to spot in low-light conditions. The retroreflective nature of the crystals allows them to reflect beams of light back to their source, making them visible to people driving vehicles while you’re jogging at dawn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Royal’ Releases July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Royal’ will launch exclusively in women’s sizing and part of Jordan Brand’s Summer 2022 collection. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in a Hyper Royal, Black, Metallic Silver, and White color combination. Highlighted with Black tumbled leather on the upper while Hyper Royal appears on the mudguards, and Metallic Silver on the top eyelets and Jumpman plates. Lastly, White appears on a section of the midsole and runs across the rubber outsole.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Athlete#Retro#Jordan Brand#Jordans#Air Jordan 1
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ Launching July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ is a new color option from Jordan Brand that has familiar color blocking and will launch during Summer 2022. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in mostly Grey and has a similar color blocking as the ‘Obsidian’ pair. Utilizing Stealth Grey on the upper while White adorns the mudguard, laces, and outsole. Next, Metallic Silver appears on the top eyelets. Lastly, a darker shade of Grey lands on the liner, inside of the tongue, and heel to finish the look. Also, the pair will come with the original packaging.
APPAREL
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 3 Returns in "Cardinal Red"

Following the news of a rumored “Fire Red” colorway, another Air Jordan 3 has been revealed. Dubbed “Cardinal Red,” the shoe comes with a mostly white makeup with its wine-colored titular shade on the midsole, upper eyelets, lining and heel branding. Elsewhere, the sneaker features hits of golden yellow and elephant print details.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Simone Biles Cozies Up With Her Mom in Comfy Athletha Outfits With White Sneakers

Simone Biles and her mom, Nellie Biles, are the perfect mother and daughter duo. In her latest Instagram post, the pair looked cute and cozy in their Athletha apparel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) “ok y’all, how cute is my mama?! comfy and cozy together in our @athletha so ready to snuggle up, eat, and relax over the holidays!! who’s with me? #PowerOfShe #AthletaPartner,” the gymnast captioned the post. In the photo, the Olympic champion sported a loose-fitting olive green T-shirt with white capri leggings. She wore her dark tresses straight and accessorized...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Huarache Gets Equipped With A Gum Bottom: Photos

This year, the Nike Air Huarache has been celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, the shoe has received a ton of great new colorways, and there have even been some retro releases to boot. With all eyes back on the Huarache, it appears as though Nike is planning some big things in 2022, as they know fans are always down for some new Huarache offerings. In fact, the images below depict a Huarache that seems perfect for the summer months.
APPAREL
Footwear News

P.J. Tucker is Selling 100 Pairs of Sneakers from His Personal Archive on eBay

P.J. Tucker is allowing sneakerheads to buy pairs from his personal shoe collection this holiday season, thanks to a new partnership with eBay and streetwear retailer Solestage. The Miami Heat baller — and one-time FN cover star — is parting ways with 100 pairs of sneakers, hailing from top athletic brands including Nike and Air Jordan, with 32 styles are available now on eBay. Ranging from $500-$15,000, Tucker’s eBay styles are some of the sneaker world’s most coveted pairs. The baller’s collection includes many pairs worn at his own games over the years, such as the rare “Eminem”” Air Jordan 2 Retro...
SHOPPING
investing.com

Under Armour Releases Stephen Curry Metaverse Sneakers

Famous NBA player Stephen Curry partnered with Under Armour (NYSE:UA) to drop 2,974 pairs of futuristic-looking sneaker NFTs that can be worn in the metaverse. The NFTs are a digital replica featuring special effects of the original basketball star’s sneakers that he wore when he broke the NBA record for 3-pointers. They feature 5 unique versions and cost $333 each in the Genesis Curry Flow. Every pair of sneakers was immediately sold out on the 22nd of December, yet a secondary sale may take place on OpenSea.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Air Jordan 11 Adapt ‘Dark Powder Blue’ Is Releasing Soon

Jordan Brand has another iteration of the popular Air Jordan 11 sneaker dropping soon. After re-releasing the “Cool Grey” colorway on Dec. 11 in celebration of the style’s 20th anniversary, the brand confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 11 “Dark Powder Blue” will hit shelves before month’s end. The latest style features a clean white gridded translucent upper that’s combined with subtle light blue and reflective accents throughout the material. Unlike its basketball counterpart, this version of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a premium nubuck leather on the mudguard. Rounding out the design are buttons that appear at...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Unveils Retro Lineup for Spring 2022

Following the reveal of its Fall 2022 lineup, Jordan Brand has offered a sneak peek into what we can expect from its retro category this spring. Standouts include a printed AJ4 inspired by the legendary Phil Jackson and an elevated Air Jordan 3 done in “Muslin” hues. Read on to preview the complete offering.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 6-17-23 Receives a Sporty "White/Red" Colorway

Following the return of the Air Jordan 6-17-23 in “Black Metallic,” Jordan Brand is adding on another colorway in white and red to its lineup. The fusion of both the Air Jordan 6 and Air Jordan 17 which equates to the number 23, originally hit shelves back in 2014. This...
APPAREL
MarketRealist

Under Armour’s First NFT Release Sells Out in a Minute

Three months ago, NBA mega star Steph Curry was new to cryptocurrency and went to Twitter to ask for advice. Now, the basketball player has partnered with Under Armour for his second NFT drop. The NFT allows holders to use them in the metaverse. Under Armour has its own metaverse wearable sneakers before Nike and Adidas. Even though the collection sold out, there's still a way to purchase the Under Armour and Steph Curry collectibles.
LIFESTYLE

