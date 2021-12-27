ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cold is the theme; bundle up!

By Matthew Hidalgo
 3 days ago
A frigid day today with temperatures in the single digits above and below zero. Wind chill is a factor today so make sure you are bundling up if you go outdoors and try to limit your time outside. Long time exposure could result in frostbite.

Temperatures tonight will be similar to last night. Temperatures will be in the single digits above and below zero.

Tomorrow will still be cold but slightly warmer than today. Temperatures will be in the teens for the most part. Down into northern Wyoming a bit warmer in the 20s and east of Billings will still be cold in the single digits.

Cold is the theme as we are in a strong trough that is bringing this Arctic blast down from Canada. Looking ahead, these cold temperatures will be sticking with us for most of the week and another chance at some snow by Thursday into Friday!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cold with a low near -3°F

Tomorrow... Still cold but slightly warmer. High near 17°F

Tomorrow night... Low near 0°F

