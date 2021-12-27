ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

PM Update: A few showers through Tuesday as clouds stick around

By Ian Livingston
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember made a comeback today as temperatures struggled to move through the low 40s for highs. To be fair, it’s more typical of the month than what we’ve seen lately. But it’s a bit of a shock to the system, nonetheless. While we could see...

www.washingtonpost.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase tonight and with a light south wind temperatures will only drop into the mid 60s overnight. FRIDAY: A warm front will start to lift north through Mississippi on New Year’s Eve, bringing isolated showers once again tomorrow morning. As of now, Friday’s rain chances are not expected to severe. Highs […]
ENVIRONMENT
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Powerful cold front brings an end to record warmth

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A powerful cold front will blow through the area on Sunday providing a dramatic return to winter. Near-record warmth will continue through the New Years holiday with daytime temperatures surging into the middle and upper 70s. The warmth will continue on Sunday but will come to an abrupt end as a very strong cold front moves through the Carolinas.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WKRG

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Canceled, A few showers this evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast! We broke a record high temperature of 82 degrees at the Mobile Regional Airport! The warm stretch will continue into tomorrow. Tonight we may see lingering showers but the severe threat will fade after sunset. There has also been a Dense...
MOBILE, AL
CBS 46

Forecast: Mild with a few showers New Year's Eve

Rain has moved out of north Georgia and the weather looks fairly quiet and relatively warm for New Year's Eve. A few showers cannot be ruled out, but most of the time it looks dry. Weather action picks up again late Saturday into Sunday. Alerts. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Ring In 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We will have scattered showers through today. Dry weather briefly returns Friday and then more rain New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Temperatures are still well above average and going back to 1875 it looks like we will end December in the top 10 for warmest average temperature and third in the last century. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day where .50 – 1″ of rainfall is expected but morning temperatures will stay in the mid-50s as a warm front moves in. Sunday rain to snow is expected with little to no snow accumulation as temperatures will fall through the day. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Monday colder air returns for the Steelers game in the 20s so bundle up! Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kyma.com

More clouds and scattered showers expected for today

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) We will see more clouds for today and temperatures will be slightly warmer as we are expected to be in the mid-60s. Still dealing with below-normal temperatures, our average for today is 67-degrees. Another storm system is expected to arrive, bringing scattered rain showers by the...
YUMA, AZ
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Some Rain And A Warm Up Thursday

Hi Everyone, Overnight we will see a pretty good slug of moisture passing through the Mid Atlantic. this will be another low rolling frontal boundary stalled over the region. The heaviest rain should be over the DelMarVa with lesser amounts out I-70. On that gradation, figure an inch of rain well East, a half an inch locally, and a third of an inch toward Hagerstown. All rain, no frozen precip. As a matter of fact another surge of warm air is on the way. After overnight lows close to the average daytime high in the mid 40’s we will jump up to the mid 50’s. And even milder air will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Mild enough that we may be dealing with fog for the morning commute on the last day of the year. Warm temps to start the year with a forecast high of 64, just three shy of the record for 1-1 that goes back to 2005. It will also be wet Saturday, at times with the rain leaving the Mid Atlantic Sunday A.M. and NOTE on Sunday we will hit the day’s high by noon with temps really dropping during the Sunday Funday afternoon. And windy too. Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE
cbs4indy.com

Clouds sticking around but we are warming up to close the year

We were off to a very foggy start early Thursday morning. Even as of 9 AM, visibility in some locations has been reduced to less than 1 mile . The fog will mix out late this morning and we’ll continue with cloudy conditions into the afternoon. We will be a little warmer this afternoon though. A wind shift out of the south-southwest will take our temperatures to the mid and upper 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: New Year’s Day Snowstorm Appearing More Likely

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s looking like a snowy start to 2022. A winter storm is developing that could drop three to six inches of snow across the Chicago area. However, the track of the storm could still change, leading to more rain than snow, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon. The snow is currently expected to start around noon on New Year’s Day and continue though early Sunday morning, especially along Lake Michigan. High winds are also expected, which could make traveling difficult. Then, temperatures turn colder, with lows in the single digits Sunday night. Big New Year’s storms have happened before. Many might remember the New Year’s Day storm of 1999, when a total of 21.6 inches fell at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. That ranks as the second biggest snowfall in Chicago history. There is currently no indication that a storm this weekend would reach totals like that. We went into the CBS 2 News digital archives to find the three worst blizzards in Chicago. And just this past February, about 18 inches fell at Midway International Airport, but only a little more than seven inches at O’Hare.
CHICAGO, IL

