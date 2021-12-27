ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City Implements Largest Private Sector Covid Workplace Vaccine Mandate in America Today

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJrgW_0dWxxZZZ00

“Today…we make history in New York City . We lead the nation with the strongest vaccine mandate anywhere —- private sector vaccine mandate — reaching hundreds of thousands of businesses,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday.

The mandate, which takes effect today, applies to all “workers in New York City who perform in-person work or interact with the public in the course of business,” including contractors. Individual businesses must verify and keep records of workers’ vaccination status.

“Businesses may not allow any unvaccinated workers to come to their workplace,” reads the summary of the order on the city’s web site.

Those working on-site “must show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID -19 vaccine. Workers will then have 45 days to show proof of their second dose (for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines).” The mandate includes businesses that operate out of cars, such as ride share services and taxis.

De Blasio also reminded residents, “We’re now going to a two dose requirement as of today for everyone 12 years old and up” at movie theaters, sports arenas, concert venues, gyms and restaurants. There is a one dose requirement for kids 5-12.

The definition of worker does not include some performers, such as “non-City residents who are performing artists, college or professional athletes, or individuals accompanying such performing artists or college or professional athletes.”

While Omicron has driven daily new cases in the city to record counts of late. According to CNN, the surge has also created a near fivefold increase in pediatric hospitalizations associated with Covid.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Daily U.S. Covid Cases Hit All-Time High As Omicron Fuels Winter Wave Of Virus

On Tuesday, the United States recorded 512,553 daily new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. That is, by far, the single highest daily case number recorded during the entire Covid-19 pandemic. University data indicates that the previous high was 294,015 on January 8, 2021. One mitigating factor is the Christmas weekend. May testing centers were likely closed over the holiday, meaning some test results that would have been recorded during that period likely rolled over to Monday and today. But even a measure that accounts for reporting ups and downs, the seven-day average of new daily cases, published by The Washington Post...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

“Dual Surge” Slams Los Angeles Hospitals; Covid Patient Count Up 75% In One Week

The Delta and Omicron variants were driving a “dual surge” in Covid-related infections in Los Angeles today, according to health officials. That led to the county reporting 16,510 new cases in the past 24 hours, up 91% over the course of one week. It’s the highest daily case count since January 6 of this year, according to county data and also one of the highest daily case counts of the entire pandemic. The spike was nearly a given considering the county’s 7-day test positivity rate has risen 100% in the past 7 days, from 8.8% a week ago to 17.6%. That’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Apple Closes New York City Stores Amid Omicron Surge

There will be no browsing for now at Apple’s New York City stores amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Some one dozen locations in the city, including Fifth Avenue, SoHo, Grand Central and World Trade Center, will be temporarily closed to shoppers amid the rise in cases. “We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust both our health measures and store services to support the wellbeing of customers and employees,” the company said in a statement. “We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave.” On-line orders will still be available for pick-up. Covid cases have risen to record highs in New York City recently. On Monday, the city implemented the largest Covid workplace vaccine mandate in the country. Two weeks ago, Apple instituted a mask mandate inside its U.S. retail stores because of rising Covid-19 cases and a surge in the Omicron variant. Apple also has closed additional retail stores outside of New York recently, including its downtown Los Angeles Tower Theatre store. It’s not known how long the closures will last.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Actors Fund Home, Once Hard Hit By Covid-19, Is Virus-Free, But Fund’s CEO Caught Omicron

The Actors Fund Home in New Jersey, which saw the death of 10 residents during the horrific early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, is now free of the coronavirus. That’s despite the Omicron variant spike that’s now sweeping the country. As a precaution, all visitations to the retirement home in Englewood have been suspended. Joe Benincasa, the Fund’s president and CEO,tested positive recently, but is now negative. Fully vaccinated and boosted, he received a monoclonal antibody infusion ten days ago. “I picked up Omicron two weeks ago and am now testing negative and feeling good,” he told Deadline. “So far, no residents have Covid,” he said. “Because of the Omicron spike, we suspended visitations yesterday for two weeks.” “Everything is also good,” he noted, at the Fund’s low-income and special needs residences in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and West Hollywood. “We are being very cautious and hoping for the best,” he said. “Here’s to a New Year with Covid under control.”
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Deadline

MPTF Nursing Home Residents Remain Covid-Free, But Several Staff Have Tested Positive For Omicron

It’s been nearly a year since any residents at the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s nursing home in Woodland Hills have tested positive for Covid-19, and the facility is taking extra precautions to keep it that way during the nationwide Omicron surge. In the early days of the pandemic, 17 residents were infected and six died – a pattern seen at nursing homes across the country. Rapid testing, quarantining, personal protective equipment, vaccinations and lots of money were the MPTF’s keys to success. During the latest surge, “MPTF has had several staff members test positive, for the most part with mild cases....
HEALTH SERVICES
Deadline

New First U.S. Omicron Case Traced To Nebraska Man On November 24

The CDC announced today it had identified an Omicron case in the U.S. from November that is now determined to be the earliest-known stateside arrival of the variant. Previously, the first Omicron case in the country was thought to be an infection in a California woman whose symptoms surfaced on November 25. The newly-identified first U.S. case occurred in a 48-year-old Nebraska man recently returned from Nigeria. The man was in Nigeria for an international conference, which included attendees from other African countries. He reported “unmasked close contact” with a coughing person on November 20. The Nebraska man tested negative via an...
NEBRASKA STATE
Deadline

Andy Corren Closes Management Company, Leaves Representation Business After 30 Years To Focus On Writing

Andy Corren is closing his Andy Corren Management after 11 years of operation. He is leaving the representation business where he has been since 1991. Corren, who had been writing on the side throughout his career as a talent agent and manager, plans to focus on his hobby full-time as an author. The news, which Corren shared with his contacts in a lengthy emails entitled “The Greatest Resignation,” comes days after his brutally honest, funny and heartfelt obituary of his mom, Renay Mandel Corren, in the Fayetteville Observer, went viral and received a lot of media attention in the U.S. and the U.K. Corren started his Hollywood representation career working at Harter Manning Woo (now TalentWorks) in New York from 1991-1993. Stints at Susan Smith & Associates (1993-94), J. Michael Bloom & Associates (1994-96), Framework (2002-2003) and Generate (2003-2010) — all in Los Angeles — followed. He launched his own company, Andy Corren Management, in 2010. Throughout the years, Corren has worked with such clients as Joe Lo Truglio, Yael Stone, Patrick J. Adams, Taylor Napier; Rebel Wilson, Jenny Slate, Randy Orton and Sullivan Jones.
BUSINESS
Deadline

How Unions Saved Hollywood During The Pandemic And What’s In Store For 2022

Hollywood’s guilds and unions saved the film and TV business in 2021. Working cooperatively with the industry’s companies, they adopted Covid-19 protocols that got production booming and their members safely back to work, all the while averting strikes that would have crippled recovery efforts. And earlier this year, Hollywood’s unions were among the first in the nation to allow employers to mandate vaccinations as a condition of employment – which NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB players’ unions are still opposed to, as are unions representing police officers, airline pilots and teachers. Hollywood’s current three-year bargaining cycle, delayed by the pandemic, is almost...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Deadline

New Delhi Cinemas Shuttered Amid Covid Surge; India’s Multiplex Association Urges Rethink

Cinemas in New Delhi have been ordered shut from today after Covid cases surged to a four-month high on Monday. These measures fall under the Indian capital’s Graded Response Action Plan which triggered the so-called “yellow alert” level that came into effect today as positivity rates were over 0.5% for two consecutive days. The Multiplex Association of India reacted with distress, saying the move has “caused massive uncertainty and could lead to irreparable damage for the Indian Film Industry” and asked to be treated in the same manner as other sectors. Authorities in Delhi are allowing bars and restaurants to operate...
MOVIES
Deadline

Los Angeles Covid Positivity Rate Soars As California Models Predict Hospitalization Surges Due To Omicron

Los Angeles County reported 7,425 new cases of Covid and nine additional deaths on Monday. But those numbers were artificially low due to reporting delays from the holiday weekend. The region’s test positivity rate — which is considered a more accurate indication of infection spread because it is an average and also a percentage, rather than a raw number — told a different story. Last Monday, L.A.’s 7-day average test positivity rate was 3.4%. Today, that same 7-day average has risen more than 300% to 12.4%. That’s a shockingly steep rise over the course of 8 days in a data point...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

L.A. County Reports 7 New Covid-19 Deaths And 8,891 New Positive Cases

SUNDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 7 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 8,891 new positive cases. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,546 deaths and 1,616,033 positive cases. At time of reporting, 849 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. Testing results are available for nearly 9,943,000 individuals with 15 percent of people testing positive. Today’s positivity rate clocks in at 10.8%. COVID-19 Daily Update:December 26, 2021New Cases: 8,891 (1,616,033 to date)New Deaths: 7 (27,546 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 849 pic.twitter.com/bQRZxnlT2w —...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Wine, Food And Travel Streaming Service Somm TV Sets 2022 Programming Slate, Including Covid Documentary ‘Saving The Restaurant’

Somm TV, a streaming service dedicated to wine, food and travel, has set its 2022 programming slate, including the Covid documentary Saving the Restaurant and Napa origin story Judgment of Paris. The subscription outlet launched in 2019, taking its name and DNA from the 2012 documentary Somm, which detailed the rigors of the competition to become an elite-level sommelier. It costs $6 a month, or $50 for a full year after a free three-day trial. Forgotten Man Films, the parent company of Somm TV, was founded by the team behind Somm and its sequels, including director Jason Wise, producer Christina Wise and cinematographer...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America Today#Gyms#Covid#Omicron#Cnn
Deadline

HBO Max Makes Top 10 List Of Most Downloaded U.S. Apps Of 2021; Netflix, Disney+ Both Exit Apptopia Chart

HBO Max cracked Apptopia’s list of the 10 most downloaded apps of 2021 in the U.S., while Netflix and Disney+ both fell off the annual chart. The WarnerMedia service tallied 45 million downloads between December 21, 2020 and December 20, 2021, according to the rankings, ranking No. 10. YouTube had 47 million downloads, placing ninth for the year. (See the full chart below.) WarnerMedia parent AT&T last October reported 45.2 million total subscribers to HBO and HBO Max as of September 30, but each account can support multiple mobile app downloads. While most streaming occurs on smart TVs or connected TVs rather...
CELL PHONES
Deadline

Cutting Edge Music Holdings And Blantyre Capital Team For $125M Acquisition Of Film And TV Music Rights

Cutting Edge Music Holdings and London-based investment firm Blantyre Capital have committed $125 million to acquire music publishing rights owned by film and TV composers. One-third of the capital has already been deployed to acquire catalogs encompassing a large number of projects on major networks and streaming platforms. While specific names of projects and talent were not immediately made available, the companies said multiple franchises are part of the transaction. Titles are part of the slates of networks, studios and platforms including Fox, FX, ABC, CBS, Disney, Paramount, HBO, TNT, Warner Bros, NBCUniversal, Hulu, Starz, Netflix, Amazon and Apple. Cutting Edge, which...
MUSIC
Deadline

Five UK TV Trends To Dominate 2022: British Broadcasting Under Threat Like Never Before, Ongoing Skills Crisis & Banijay’s Play

As we enter 2022, the UK TV industry is desperate to put nearly 24 months’ worth of Covid-19 disruption behind it. But with the Omicron variant still raging, it could be a while until this comes to fruition. Industry execs have plenty else on their plates over the coming year, with British broadcasting under threat from the government like never before, the skills crisis showing no signs of abating and the sector desperate to overcome long-standing issues with bullying, harassment and poor working conditions. Below, Deadline analyzes the five key issues to keep an eye on in what could be...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Now Top Hollywood Title Of 2021 Overseas With $645M, Global Climbs To $1.16B

Spider-Man: No Way Home on Tuesday officially became Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office with $1.16B. This surpasses the global total of its predecessor, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, which finaled at $1.13B. The split on the Tom Holland/Zendaya/Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer through Tuesday is $516.4M domestic and $644.9M at the international box office. Overseas, the film added $28.4M on Tuesday, a scant 5.6% drop from Monday’s $30.1M. Already becoming the No. 1 movie of 2021 worldwide as it swung past $1B last weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the No. 1 title of the year...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Deadline

Discovery Polish Broadcast Assets Safe For Now After President Andrzej Duda Vetoes Controversial Media Bill

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media bill that would have silenced a Discovery-owned news channel there, noting concerns about straining U.S. relations and damaging Poland’s international image as a place to do business. The bill would have prevented any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in Polish radio or TV broadcasters. Discovery owns Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, and is the only significant non-European media owner in the country. The bill was seen by critics as specifically targeting TVN, which is critical of the government. If passed, it would have forced Discovery to divest...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

As Podcast Audiences Grow More Diverse, Nielsen Reveals Listening Choices Of Various Audience Groups

Nielsen, building on several of its recent reports about consumption of media by diverse audience groups, has broken out the kinds of podcasts that resonate most with those listeners. Average listening time for Asian Americans, Blacks, Hispanics, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ is about three hours a week, the company noted in a new set of insights today. Music, it said, is the most popular type of podcast for Blacks, Hispanics and people with disabilities, while LGBTQ+ listeners gravitate to fiction titles and Asian Americans tend to seek out shows about technology. For all podcast listeners, comedy is the top overall...
MUSIC
Deadline

Joe Rogan Reschedules Sold-Out Vancouver Show Due To Covid Vaccine Mandates

Joe Rogan’s sold-out Vancouver show, scheduled for April 20, will not be happening. Rogan has rescheduled the show for October 24, according to his Facebook page, because of Covid vaccine mandates in Canada. In a December 24 episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan speculated that the April 20 show was likely to be canceled because of proof of vaccination requirements in British Columbia. The Canadian province requires proof of vaccination for some travel and for access to some events, services and businesses, including Rogers Arena, where Rogan’s show was set to take place. “I should probably say this because...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Senator Harry Reid Dies: Longtime Senate Majority Leader Was 82

Former Senator, Democrat Harry Reid of Nevada, who played a major role in President Obama’s most essential legislative accomplishments, died at age 82 of pancreatic cancer. His death was announced by political reporter Jon Ralston, who called Reid, “probably the most important elected official in Nevada history.” “Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I’ve ever met,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. “He was my leader, my mentor, one of my dearest friends.” Reid was elected a Senate Democrat in 1998, and to majority leader from 2006-2014 before checking out of politics in 2017. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Deadline

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy