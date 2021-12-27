Curative Kansas City testing sites temporarily close

All Curative COVID-19 testing sites in Kansas City have temporarily closed until Dec. 29, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department.

The affected testing sites include the East Village Transit Center and the 75th and Prospect Transit Center.

Curative is a healthcare startup company. In addition to COVID-19 testing, the startup also provides vaccinations.

Available COVID-19 testing locations in Kansas City, Missouri, can be found at the KCMO City Hall website .