Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

By Hilary Lewis
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend.

Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies , remembered the late helmer on Instagram.

Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday.

“I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime,” Witherspoon wrote alongside a series of photos of Vallée with his castmembers, at work and accepting an Emmy. “I love you, Jean Marc. Until we meet again.”

Dern remembered him as “one of our great and purest artists and dreamers” and a “beloved friend.”

“Our hearts are broken,” she added.

Cheryl Strayed, who wrote the memoir on which Wild was based, posted what appeared to be the same photo Dern shared, just with her to Vallée’s right. She wrote in part, “He was a soulful artist, an extraordinary filmmaker, a wonderful father to his two wonderful sons, and a treasured friend to me and to so many. ‘Now we have each other forever,’ we said to each other as we came to the end of the intense time during which we made Wild and became like family. And it was true. He will forever be in my heart.”

In a statement, Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman said, “It’s hard to imagine someone as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc being gone. I’m shattered. He was at the center of my creative universe and I can’t overstate his significance to me. Jean-Marc was not only responsible for some of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness and love were an inspiring force I will carry with me. I will always cherish those nights filming above the crashing waves of Big Sur…it doesn’t get better than that. I am forever grateful for my time shared with this extraordinary human. Forever Jean Marc.”

She later posted the same statement to Instagram with a series of photos of her with Vallée.

Shailene Woodley and Iain Armitage, who worked with Vallée on Big Little Lies , also remembered the director on Instagram.

Woodley posted a series of photos of Vallée from behind to her Instagram stories, saying she was in “complete and utter shock.”

“I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure … one for the books,” she continued. “One I can’t wait to read & to watch when my time comes. It doesn’t make sense though dude. It doesn’t make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short film you made. That it’s not real.”

A post on the verified Instagram account for Armitage remembered “Monsieur Jean-Marc” as a “good man” and someone who was “adored.”

“He was Iain’s first director and he set a high bar,” the caption, of a photo of Vallée watching Armitage playing on the playground, read. “He instantly commanded respect, but he backed it up with kindness.”

Dallas Buyers Club stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, who both won Oscars for their roles in the film, also praised Vallée.

“With a gentle hand and heart Jean-Marc was a true receiver — he didn’t romanticize life so much as he saw life romantic — from the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eye,” McConaughey wrote.

Leto called Vallée “a filmmaking force and a true artist who changed my life.”

Jennifer Garner, who also starred in Dallas Buyers Club , posted a photo of her with Vallée to her Instagram stories , writing, “What an unimaginable loss.”

The Toronto International Film Festival, and its head Cameron Bailey, also celebrated the Canadian filmmaker as the only director to both open and close the festival, which he did with Demolition and The Young Victoria , respectively.

See what else Hollywood is saying about Vallée below.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Reporter

