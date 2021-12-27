ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Arians Will 'Welcome' Assistant Coaches Interviewing for HC Positions

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

He was asked specifically about his two coordinators.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has assembled one of the best coaching staffs in the NFL and it would be no surprise if teams looked to recruit one of his assistants. The Tampa Bay coach said he would welcome any request from his staff members to interview for other coaching positions, but said no one has approached him yet.

“None of the paperwork has been put in yet,” Arians told reporters on Monday when asked whether teams have requested permission to interview offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich or defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio . “They have to go through channels. And I welcome it if it is.”

Teams must give permission to assistant coaches who want to interview with other NFL clubs. Leftwich was asked about being linked to the Jaguars opening on Dec. 16 but gave just a quick quote as he walked away from reporters .

"I'm trying to win the division," he said.

Bowles had one stint as a head coach when he led the Jets from 2015 to 2018, before he was fired. Leftwich has no head coaching experience but has been an NFL assistant since 2017. The former quarterback played in the NFL for 10 seasons, beginning his career in Jacksonville in 2003.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Buccaneers news, head over to All Bucs .

