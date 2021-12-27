ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars' Malcom Brown: On COVID list

Jacksonville placed Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after he tested positive for the virus,...

TalkOfFameNetwork

The Green Bay Packers are still the team to beat in the NFL -- but the Dallas Cowboys are closing fast

16. Miami. The only team hotter in the NFL right now than the Dolphins are the Chiefs. Kansas City has won eight in a row and Miami’s winning streak stands at seven. That’s allowed the Dolphins to overcome a 1-7 start and thrust them into playoff contention at 8-7. If Miami reaches the playoffs, the Dolphins will have earned it. They face AFC South leader Tennessee and long-time AFC East nemesis New England in their final two games. Last week: 18.
nfltraderumors.co

Jaguars Put Three Including OL Cam Robinson On COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they’ve placed OL Cam Robinson, WR Jaydon Mickens and LB Dylan Moses on the COVID-19 list Wednesday. The Jaguars announced some moves earlier in the day:. Jaguars signed LB Tyrell Adams off of the 49ers practice squad. (NFLTR) Jaguars placed S Rudy Ford on...
The Clemson Insider

Jags Coaching Search Update

With the NFL season winding down, the Jacksonville Jaguars are full steam ahead, as they search for Urban Meyer's replacement and Trevor Lawrence's next head coach. There have already been several reports (...)
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Dan Quinn News

On Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn reportedly made a decision on the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching opening. Quinn was named as one of six candidates the Jaguars wanted to talk to. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Quinn does not plan to talk to the Jaguars during the two-week period before the playoffs begin.
cbslocal.com

Jaguars Have 27 Players On COVID List Ahead Of Game Vs. Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — With just three days before their game in Foxboro, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a major COVID problem. The team placed safety Andrew Wingard on the COVID-19 list and running back BJ Emmons on the practice squad COVID list on Thursday. Those moves came after three players...
nfltraderumors.co

Jaguars Announced Three Roster Moves

The Jaguars announced on Thursday that they have placed OL Will Richardson on injured reserve, S Andrew Wingard on the COVID-19 list, and RB BJ Emmons on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Richardson, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State back in 2018. The Jaguars signed Richardson to...
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
