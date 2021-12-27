Jaguars' Logan Cooke: Injured Sunday

It’s been a rough season for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley worked hard to get back on the field following last year’s season-ending injury, only to injure his ankle just as the comeback was beginning. Since that point the Giants halfback has struggled and looked like a shell of himself. If that wasn’t enough for his haters, Barkley’s latest actions are only adding fuel to his doubters’ fire.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO