Team Liquid completes rumored acquisition of oSee

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ng0E6_0dWxuEtF00

As expected, Team Liquid bolstered its roster Monday with the addition of AWPer Josh “oSee” Ohm from North American second-tier team Extra Salt.

Team Liquid is reshaping its roster after the team parted ways with Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, Jake “Stewie2K” Yip and Michael “Grim” Wince following a disappointing 2021 season.

The addition of oSee has been rumored for weeks, with the Team Salt roster of particular interest to teams. Earlier this month, in-game leader Johnny “JT” Theodosiou as well as riflers Ricky “floppy” Kemery and Justin “FaNg” Coakley were acquired from Extra Salt by Complexity.

“Thrilled to announce I’ll be joining @teamliquid,” oSee said on Twitter. “I have nothing but good things to say about my former teammates. You guys will always be family to me and I wish you nothing but the best of luck. 2021 was just the beginning for me.”

The addition of oSee partners him with Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski and Keith “NAF” Markovic on the Team Liquid roster.

Other roster additions of interest to Team Liquid, according to dotesports.com, include rifler/IGL Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella and Richard “shox” Papillon. A former member of Team Liquid, nitr0 moved over to Valorant in 2020, while shox just ended a two-year run with Team Vitality.

–Field Level Media

