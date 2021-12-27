ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jadeveon Clowney among 8 Browns cleared from COVID list

 3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns activated defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and seven others from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Running back Kareem Hunt, guard Drew Forbes, safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., cornerback Troy Hill, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and linebacker Mack Wilson also were cleared from the league’s health and safety protocols.

The short-handed Browns fell 24-22 to the host Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

Cleveland (7-8) has dropped to the 12th seed in the AFC playoff chase heading into its Week 17 Monday night game at the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1).

The Browns on Monday also placed linebacker Elijah Lee on the reserve/COVID-19 list and restored safety Nate Meadors from the practice squad/COVID list.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

