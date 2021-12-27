ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Bartholomew hired as new head football coach at Chillicothe

By Tom Wilson, Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago
CHILLICOTHE — Scott Bartholomew is no stranger to coaching football, which includes more than 30 years on the sideline, including 24 as a head coach.

He will know be back on the sidelines as Chillicothe’s new head football coach after he was approved unanimously by the Chillicothe City School District Board of Education during its meeting on Monday.

Bartholomew’s wealth of coaching includes stops as a head coach at Logan Elm, Westfall and Oak Hill. He resigned at Logan Elm in 2014 after an ultra-successful run, which included several playoff appearances and Mid-State League-Buckeye Division championships.

Bartholomew has been an assistant coach at Bloom-Carroll for the past seven seasons under his son, Wade. During his time with the Bulldogs, they compiled a sparkling 63-18 overall record, which includes four MSL-Buckeye Division titles, three Division IV regional final appearances, and the past two seasons, Bloom-Carroll has reached the Division IV state semifinals.

Bartholomew takes over for Doug Pryor, who had marginal success during his three-run as the Cavaliers’ coach. He compiled a 14-12 overall record and won the Frontier Athletic Conference championship in 2020.

