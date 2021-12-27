ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 96: Fromm, Giants Pitiful in Blowout Loss feat. Ian O’Connor

By Jake Brown
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
Getty Images

Jake Fromm is now the third Giants quarterback this season who could not have success.

This offense is just flat out terrible. This team is awful. The Eagles dismantled Joe Judge’s squad 34-10 in Philly on Sunday to send the Giants to 4-11, just two games away from putting an end to the misery.

To talk about the loss and where the team is at, we bring you a new episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes and Paul Schwartz. The Post’s Ian O’Connor joins us to talk about his story on why the Giants should go all-in on a trade for Russell Wilson.

Blue Rush Podcast with Paul, Lawrence, Jake & Sarah:

  • UGLY LOSS: Embarrassed to bring kids to even go see the Giants play. They are unwatchable. Offensive line is broken. Jake Fromm was worse than we thought. Makes Daniel Jones look better after seeing the other QBs play.
  • BARKLEY/BOOKER: Time to bench Saquon Barkley. Devontae Booker is better and needs to be starting over Barkley.

Ian O’Connor Interview:

NY Post sports columnist

  • RUSS TO NYG: Ian lays out the reasons why the Giants should trade for Wilson and what trade package would make sense for both sides.
  • COACH JUDGE: Why did the story come out that Judge and Jones would both be back next season?
  • SAQUON: Should the Giants trade Barkley in the offseason? What happened to him this past year?

SUBSCRIBE ON:

Catch up on all episodes of “Blue Rush,” a New York Giants podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz and Jake Brown on Twitter @lt4kicks, @NYPost_Schwartz and @JakeBrownRadio. New episodes of the show drop Mondays and Thursdays.

