Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Process is '1000 percent working'

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is learned man, having earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in Political Science from Penn State and his Master’s in Educational Psychology from the University of Buffalo. But how did he do in math?

Following his team’s dismal 32-6 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Rhule took to the podium to—in part—defend what he’s building in Carolina. And despite having added up losses at an alarming rate, he believes the process is prevailing.

“A lot of guys are having a lot of individual success having their best years playing for us,” he said of the process. “If you just keep doing that and keep adding the right pieces then eventually everyone—you have a really good team. We have some key areas that we have to fix. Whether that is to coach them better. To do a better organizationally. But I believe it is 1000 percent working, I just know no one can see it and I apologize.”

The Week 16 drumming now accounts for the Panthers’ fifth straight loss and the 10th in their last 12 outings. Over what’s now close to being two full seasons under the regime, they’ve gone a combined 10-21.

Rhule’s continuous mishandling of the quarterback position, however, is even more concerning than the record itself. Whether he’s invested too much for too little in Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold or is playing hot potato on the field with his passers, the second-year coach has undoubtedly bungled the most important piece of any franchise.

But, when in doubt, they can apparently just look to The Roc.

“As I tell our team all the time, it took Jay-Z seven years,” he added. “Seven years. He had to start his own agency to become famous, to become an overnight sensation. It takes time.”

Well, at least for his sake, hopefully he won’t take as long as he thinks Jay did or that time might soon be up.

