Albany, NY

If you’re ice fishing on Lake Champlain, the DEC would like to know how it went

By Jay Petrequin
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Lake Champlain is over 124 miles long, and over 14 wide. Keeping watch on a water body of that size means constant surveying. Ice fishers out on the lake this winter can help the state collect the data they need to protect the lake.

This winter, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is resuming ice fishing creel surveys. The DEC will be collecting data at various points across the lake, in order to better understand the amount and impact of use of the lake by anglers.

“Last year’s ice fishing creel surveys provided valuable data that will help DEC continue to manage Lake Champlain as one of New York’s top fishing destinations,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Continuing that work this year will help us better understand what anglers are targeting and catching so we can evaluate and adjust our management practices as needed.”

Anglers don’t have to help out, but participation is encouraged. Upon coming back to solid ground, they may be asked for information about their day on the ice, including target fish species, and the number and sizes of fish caught.

DEC staff will be conducting surveys from January to March of 2022. Survey sites include:

  • Plattsburgh Boat Launch, Cumberland Bay
  • Willsboro Bay Boat Launch
  • Bulwagga Bay Campground
  • South Bay Boat Launch
Every angler who agrees to take part will be entered to win a drawing for prizes like a jet sled, jigging rod, rechargeable aerator and an insulated bait bucket.

