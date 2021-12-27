ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunshine returns Tuesday before another cold front pushes through the area

By Matt Miller
KSNT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvernight lows will cool down into the lower 40s with cloud cover overhead helping keep us slightly warmer. Models are in fairly good agreement that at least a slight chance for rain will move in overnight – mostly for early Tuesday. Areas that have the best chance appear...

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase tonight and with a light south wind temperatures will only drop into the mid 60s overnight. FRIDAY: A warm front will start to lift north through Mississippi on New Year’s Eve, bringing isolated showers once again tomorrow morning. As of now, Friday’s rain chances are not expected to severe. Highs […]
ENVIRONMENT
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Powerful cold front brings an end to record warmth

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A powerful cold front will blow through the area on Sunday providing a dramatic return to winter. Near-record warmth will continue through the New Years holiday with daytime temperatures surging into the middle and upper 70s. The warmth will continue on Sunday but will come to an abrupt end as a very strong cold front moves through the Carolinas.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
San Angelo LIVE!

A Pipe-Bursting, Bone-Chilling Arctic Blast Will Ring in the New Year in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO – Concho Valley residents will ring in the new year with a blast of Arctic air cold enough to kill pets, burst pipes and devastate unprotected plants.   A strong cold front will barrel down the midwest and straight into West Central Texas Saturday dropping temperatures throughout the day to well below freezing before midnight.   According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, temperatures will drop from a high of 70 degrees New Year's Day to 22 degrees by Sunday morning with wind chills in the single digits to teens.   It will be much colder…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KSNT

Slight warm-up to end the year, snow likely to start 2022

We’re off to a cold start for you Thursday with temperatures below freezing yet again and wind chill values in the single digits. There is a *chance that some may see some patchy fog and drizzle which may lead to some slick spots on the roadway. This looks to mainly be for our far eastern counties.
ENVIRONMENT
kptv.com

One more round of snow expected in Portland area before rain returns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One more round of snow will fall in the Portland metro area early Thursday morning before the rain returns and temperatures climb above freezing. FOX 12 weather team says those living in higher elevations could see up to two to three inches of snow, and potentially one to two inches along the I-5 corridor in interior southwest Washington. At the valley floor, some could see a trace to one inch of accumulation.
PORTLAND, OR
abc17news.com

Tracking another cold afternoon

THURSDAY: Light fog is still persisting for the early afternoon but will fade out as temperatures warm up. Highs top out in the mid-40s. TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A bit warmer with lows in the low 30s. EXTENDED: We get more sunshine to help out tomorrow, boosting temperatures into...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

First winter storm of the season to hit on New Year’s Day

Mostly clear weather gives way to more and more clouds starting late tonight into Friday. With a mostly clear night, overnight temperatures will fall into the lower 30s. Friday will warm into the lower to middle 50s with the sky gradually becoming mostly cloudy. Much of the area will stay dry through Friday evening for New Year’s Eve plans, but the cold front surges through in the early evening with temperatures falling rapidly through the night.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Ring In 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We will have scattered showers through today. Dry weather briefly returns Friday and then more rain New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Temperatures are still well above average and going back to 1875 it looks like we will end December in the top 10 for warmest average temperature and third in the last century. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day where .50 – 1″ of rainfall is expected but morning temperatures will stay in the mid-50s as a warm front moves in. Sunday rain to snow is expected with little to no snow accumulation as temperatures will fall through the day. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Monday colder air returns for the Steelers game in the 20s so bundle up! Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
959theriver.com

2022 Looking to Start with Significant Snow Storm

It looks like we will dodge any large snow storms in 2021, but that’s gonna change as soon as the calendar flips!. The National Weather Service is forecasting a significant snow fall for Saturday, January 1st, 2022. They have about 70% confidence in most of seeing between 5″ and 7″. Is that a blizzard of epic proportions? No! But it’s surely significant and will effect travel. Additionally, the snow will be of a more fluffy variety than that HEAVY, WET snow we had on Tuesday!
JOLIET, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Some Rain And A Warm Up Thursday

Hi Everyone, Overnight we will see a pretty good slug of moisture passing through the Mid Atlantic. this will be another low rolling frontal boundary stalled over the region. The heaviest rain should be over the DelMarVa with lesser amounts out I-70. On that gradation, figure an inch of rain well East, a half an inch locally, and a third of an inch toward Hagerstown. All rain, no frozen precip. As a matter of fact another surge of warm air is on the way. After overnight lows close to the average daytime high in the mid 40’s we will jump up to the mid 50’s. And even milder air will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Mild enough that we may be dealing with fog for the morning commute on the last day of the year. Warm temps to start the year with a forecast high of 64, just three shy of the record for 1-1 that goes back to 2005. It will also be wet Saturday, at times with the rain leaving the Mid Atlantic Sunday A.M. and NOTE on Sunday we will hit the day’s high by noon with temps really dropping during the Sunday Funday afternoon. And windy too. Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE

