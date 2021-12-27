ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daughter of hit-and-run victim pleads for the driver to come forward

By Rex Smith
 3 days ago
FORT WAYNE (WANE) — The daughter of a hit-and-run victim is asking for the driver of the car that killed her mom to come forward an take responsibility. According to police, Ruth Beyer, 90, died on Christmas Eve while crossing the street to get back in her car she was involved in a small crash.

Police said that Beyer was crossing the street Friday night after attempting to exchange information with the other driver in the crash near the intersection at South Phoenix Pkwy and South Anthony Blvd. A car described as a black sedan hit Beyer, and left the scene.

“You know, a person who hits and runs, I don’t know how much of a conscience that person has, but if you are seeing this news report on TV, I o hope that you do call the Fort Wayne Police. Take responsibility for what happened,” Beyer’s daughter Cindy Rose said. “You are aware that you hit somebody on South Anthony. I just ask that you come forward and be known.”

Police told WANE 15 they do have a car in their possession and are investigating whether it’s the one that was involved in the hit-and-run or not. They’re asking any potential witnesses who saw what happened or have useful information to call them right away.

“Somebody out there must know who the driver of the car was at that time of the accident. The car was damaged, windshield broken, front end.. I guess there was damage to the front of the car. So, if you have any information, please do call the Fort Wayne Police Department. We miss my mom so much,” Rose said.

Rose told WANE 15 that Ruth Beyer was a mother of seven with a caring heart. Beyer had adopted children. She said her mom did well on her own, even at 90-years-old.

“We dropped in on my mom all the time. So, when we didn’t hear from her Christmas Eve, we started making calls,” Rose said. “It’s just unbearable pain, the loss.”

Rose added that the family has heard from numerous friends and relatives and they appreciate all the support.

