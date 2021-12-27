ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

SDHD list of places to get COVID test kits

By Laila Freeman
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46HVzH_0dWxrvaB00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) provided a list of locations that have free COVID-19 test kits available.

The SDHD said test kits can be used at businesses, daycares, or schools. A list of locations where kits can be picked up is below.

  • Siouxland District Health: 1014 Nebraska Street in Sioux City
  • Drilling Pharmacy: 4010 Moringside Avenue in Sioux City
  • Sergeant Bluff City Hall: 401 4th Street in Sergeant Bluff
  • Sergeant Bluff Pharmacy: 105 Gaul Drive Suite A in Sergeant Bluff
  • Thompson Dean Drug: 911 West 7th Street in Sioux City
  • UnityPoint Sunnybrook Clinic: 5885 Sunnybrook Drive in Sioux City
  • UnityPoint Sergeant Bluff Clinic: 319 Sergeant Square Drive in Sergeant Bluff
  • Lewis Drug: 528 South 3rd Street in Moville

Samples can be dropped off at SDHD or a UPS box.

To reach the SDHD with any questions or help about this, call 712-279-6119.

