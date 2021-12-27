ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casco Township, MI

Casco Twp. man killed, 3 injured in Monday crash

By Liz Shepard, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
 3 days ago

A 63-year-old Casco Township man died in a crash Monday morning, according to the Chesterfield Township Police Department.

Rescue crews were dispatched to Gratiot Avenue just south of 26 Mile Road for a report of a serious traffic crash at 10:46 a.m.

Police and firefighters discovered a traffic crash with multiple injured passengers.

A Casco Township man was northbound on Gratiot Avenue when he lost control on the 55 mph snow and slush covered roadway, the police department posted to Facebook. The man was driving his Chevrolet SUV alone and slid into the southbound Gratiot Avenue lanes.

"A Columbus Township family was struck head-on by the man in their Chevrolet SUV. The driver was a 28-year-old woman, accompanied by her 2-year-old daughter and her 14-year-old niece. The three were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but in stable condition," the post states.

The Casco Township man was deceased at the scene.

Chesterfield Township crash investigators and detectives are currently investigating the crash.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Casco Twp. man killed, 3 injured in Monday crash

