NBA

Preview: Wolves vs. Celtics

By Shahbaz Khan Facebook Twitter
NBA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17) return home for a back-to-back homestand beginning on Monday night versus the Boston Celtics (16-17). Minnesota is currently in the midst of a two-game losing streak following a shorthanded defeat versus the Utah Jazz, 128-116, on Thursday. The Timberwolves head into Monday's meeting versus Boston...

www.nba.com

NBA

