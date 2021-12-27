ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT State Police Release Info On Number Of Crashes, DUI Arrests During Holiday Enforcement

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Connecticut State Police released the number of crashes and driving under the influence arrests reported during the holiday weekend. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

From midnight on Friday, Dec. 24, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, there were 3,199 calls for service.

Police said there were also 107 speeding violations and 11 DUI arrests.

There were also 340 crashes investigated, including 34 with reported injuries.

One fatality was reported, state police said.

