Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 16 offensive performances
It is finally game week for the Ohio State Buckeyes as they are set to take on the Utah Utes on Saturday in the Rose Bowl. The game will no doubt be bitter-sweet as playing in the Rose Bowl is still a great honor, but at the end of the day, Ohio State is not in the CFP. Right or wrong, that’s how things are measured these days on the banks of the Olentangy.
Despite all of the excitement surrounding the Rose Bowl, we are here to discuss former Buckeye legends and their careers in the NFL. The following is a breakdown of how these former Ohio State offensive stars played in the NFL this week.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals demolished the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21, and Joe Burrow is the current weekly leader in passing with 525 yards. Burrow completed 37 of 46 attempts and also passed for four touchdowns. Burrow also ran twice for 11 yards.
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys had their way with the Washington Football Team with Ezekiel Elliott performing as the leading rusher for Dallas with nine carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. Elliott also earned one reception for one yard and a touchdown.
Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
The Washington Football Team was wrecked by the Dallas Cowboys, 56-14. Former Buckeye receiver Terry McLaurin was held in relative check with three receptions for 40 yards.
List
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.
Comments / 0