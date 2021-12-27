ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 16 offensive performances

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIO9C_0dWxqM5t00

It is finally game week for the Ohio State Buckeyes as they are set to take on the Utah Utes on Saturday in the Rose Bowl. The game will no doubt be bitter-sweet as playing in the Rose Bowl is still a great honor, but at the end of the day, Ohio State is not in the CFP. Right or wrong, that’s how things are measured these days on the banks of the Olentangy.

Despite all of the excitement surrounding the Rose Bowl, we are here to discuss former Buckeye legends and their careers in the NFL. The following is a breakdown of how these former Ohio State offensive stars played in the NFL this week.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIgwJ_0dWxqM5t00
Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards against the Ravens on Sunday, which was the fourth-highest single-game total in NFL history. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals demolished the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21, and Joe Burrow is the current weekly leader in passing with 525 yards. Burrow completed 37 of 46 attempts and also passed for four touchdowns. Burrow also ran twice for 11 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0Gc5_0dWxqM5t00
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) stiff arms Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys had their way with the Washington Football Team with Ezekiel Elliott performing as the leading rusher for Dallas with nine carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. Elliott also earned one reception for one yard and a touchdown.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIrap_0dWxqM5t00
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) cannot catch a pass in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team was wrecked by the Dallas Cowboys, 56-14. Former Buckeye receiver Terry McLaurin was held in relative check with three receptions for 40 yards.

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Dak Prescott
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis activated off COVID list

The Dallas Cowboys have a big matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, with playoff implications in a tight NFC race for the top seeds. Dallas received some good news on the health front on Wednesday when safety Malik Hooker and defensive tackle Trysten Hill were activated off of the Reserve/COVID list.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Ravens#American Football#The Ohio State Buckeyes#Cfp#The Cincinnati Bengals#Sportscenter#Wr#Te#Ol#Espn Stats Info
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Sports
Ohio State University
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Adrian Peterson

In early December, the Seattle Seahawks signed Adrian Peterson with the hope that he’d give their running game a boost. Unfortunately, he suffered a back injury in his first game with the team. The Seahawks thought Peterson would be able to return at some point this regular season. However,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy