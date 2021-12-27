ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks Recall Five From Gulls For Taxi Squad

sandiegogulls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned the following players to the club’s Taxi Squad:. The NHL and the NHLPA have agreed to the formation of a “Taxi Squad” in order to provide Clubs with readily-available Players who can be recalled to the NHL...

www.sandiegogulls.com

