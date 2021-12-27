ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Nano-chocolates' that store hydrogen

Science Daily
 5 days ago

An innovative approach could turn nanoparticles into simple reservoirs for storing hydrogen. The highly volatile gas is considered a promising energy carrier for the future, which could provide climate-friendly fuels for airplanes, ships and lorries, for example, as well as allowing climate-friendly steel and cement production -- depending on how the...

www.sciencedaily.com

hackaday.com

Hydrogen Generation Made Easy

Even if you never want to generate hydrogen, [Maciej Nowak’s] video (embedded below) is interesting to watch because of the clever way the electrode is formed from stainless steel washers. You’ll need heat shrink tubing, but you ought to have that hanging around anyway. Building the electrode using the techniques in the video results in a lot of surface area which is important for an electrochemical reaction.
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

'Heavy' hydrogen stabilizes drugs

Researchers have presented a method that allows the heavier hydrogen 'brother' deuterium to be introduced specifically into many different molecules. The deuterated compounds obtained in this way are more stable against degradation by certain enzymes. Drugs produced using this method can be effective for longer, meaning they have to be taken in lower doses or less frequently.
SCIENCE
CleanTechnica

~0.03% of Hydrogen is Green Hydrogen

It seems that 95% of headlines and stories about hydrogen focus on green hydrogen, yet green hydrogen is barely present here on planet Earth. So, how much of a disservice is being done to society by all of these headlines and articles implying that hydrogen is clean?. When Mike Barnard...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Safer carbon capture and storage

Atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) levels have increased significantly over the last 50 years, resulting in higher global temperatures and abrupt changes to Earth's climate. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is one of the new technologies that scientists hope will play an important role in tackling the climate crisis. It involves the capture of CO2 from emissions from industrial processes, or from the burning of fossil fuels in power generation, which is then stored underground in geological formations. CCS will also be key if we want to produce "clean-burning" hydrogen from hydrocarbon systems.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Chile plans 6 green hydrogen projects by 2025

Chilean development agency Corfo has selected six hydrogen projects with a cumulative electrolyzer capacity of 396MW for development, which will be financed by public subsidies totaling US$50 million. According to Chilean articles shared by Corfo, the companies will be supported once they install the committed electrolyzer capacity. The companies are Enel Green Power (US$16.9 million for 240MW of electrolyzer capacity), Air Liquide (US$11.7 million for 80MW), Engie (US$9.5 million for 26MW), GNL Quintero (US$5.7 million for 10MW), CAP (US$3.6 million for 20MW), and Linde (US$2.4 million for 20MW). The selected proposals are expected to attract investments of US$1 billion and produce more than 45,000 tons of green hydrogen per year. The Chilean government, which accepted 50% of the proposed projects, aims to have the six green hydrogen projects up and running by 2025.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Daily

Radioactive radiation could damage biological tissue also via a previously unnoticed mechanism

When cells are exposed to ionizing radiation, more destructive chain reactions may occur than previously thought. An international team led by researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Nuclear Physics in Heidelberg has for the first time observed intermolecular Coulombic decay in organic molecules. This is triggered by ionizing radiation such as from radioactivity or from space. The effect damages two neighbouring molecules and ultimately leads to the breaking of bonds -- like the ones in DNA and proteins. The finding not only improves the understanding of radiation damage but could also help in the search for more effective substances to support radiation therapy.
SCIENCE
securityboulevard.com

Internet of Nano Things

Internet of Things (IoT) is a popular topic in the current 4.0 revolution. Nanotechnology is the same, I trust you have at least read or heard the two phrases above. What about the Internet of Nano Things, a combination of IoT and Nano is something to look forward to. Today, let’s learn about a technology that is expected to grow very rapidly in the next decade with Speranza.
TECHNOLOGY
industryglobalnews24.com

Woodside to Export Liquid Hydrogen to Singapore

Woodside Energy, a firm based in Australia, is studying the prospectus of supplying liquid hydrogen in the long run from Western Australia to Japan and Singapore. Singapore’s City Energy, Keppel Data Centres, City-OG Gas Energy Sevices, and Osaka Gas Singapore have also participated in the study to support the country’s goals of Green Plan and help it achieve net zero emissions targets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Forbes

The Hydrogen Economy: Reality And Hype

Ι’ve advised individual investors and financial institutions on income investing for 35 years, the last seven as editor and publisher of Conrad’s Utility Investor. It’s been more than four decades since the Hindenburg disaster slammed the brakes on the era of hydrogen-fueled dirigibles. But nature’s lightest element continues to capture the world’s imagination as a clean, plentiful and potentially cheap energy source.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Daily

Leveraging space to advance stem cell science and medicine

The secret to producing large batches of stem cells more efficiently may lie in the near-zero gravity conditions of space. Scientists at Cedars-Sinai have found that microgravity has the potential to contribute to life-saving advances on Earth by facilitating the rapid mass production of stem cells. A new paper, led...
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

“A Wider Net for Life?” TRAPPIST-1 Star System is the Ultimate James Webb Space Telescope Target

We are on the cusp of a new epoch in the search for life beyond Earth. Sun-like stars represent just 15 percent of all stars in the Milky Way. And nearly half of those have binary star companions that suppressed the formation of planets. The search for Earth analogs around single, solar-type stars therefore covers a nearly insignificant fraction of all the outcomes in nature.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

High-resolution lab experiments show how cells ‘eat’

A new study shows how cell membranes curve to create the "mouths" that allow the cells to consume things that surround them. "Just like our eating habits basically shape anything in our body, the way cells 'eat' matters for the health of the cells," said Comert Kural, associate professor of physics at The Ohio State University and lead author of the study. "And scientists did not, until now, understand the mechanics of how that happened."
SCIENCE
No Treble

Electro-Harmonix Introduces Nano Q-Tron Envelope Filter Pedal

Electro-Harmonix has introduced the Nano Q-Tron, which puts their funky envelope filter into a smaller housing. Made for use with everything from guitar to bass to keys and beyond, the pedal responds to your playing dynamics. “The volume of the input signal it receives (also called the envelope) controls the...
ELECTRONICS
natureworldnews.com

Eruption of Nearby Star May Have Disastrous Effects for Life on Earth

Scientists have gained a greater understanding of how the Sun's activity affects Earth in the last few years, and this understanding will further improve owing to the victorious deployment NASA's Parker Solar Probe. Our planet and life on Earth have already been affected in small to moderate ways by the...
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Smart and sustainable food packaging keeps harmful microbes at bay

A team of scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, US, has developed a 'smart' food packaging material that is biodegradable, sustainable and kills microbes that are harmful to humans. It could also extend the shelf-life of fresh fruit by two to three days.
HEALTH
reef2rainforest.com

VIDEO: 40-gallon “High Luxury LPS Nano”

Tobias Neyer, the host of the YouTube channel SeaFriendlyReef, has an eye for amazing reef aquariums. Neyer’s most recent feature proves that you don’t have to have an aquarium of several hundred gallons in volume in order to grab the attention of the reefkeeping community. Join Neyer as...
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Stunning Video Shows Our Last Glimpse Of JWST Before It Heads Into Deep Space

This is the glorious moment the JWST parts ways with the rocket that launched it to space. Savor the picture, it's the last image we'll ever get of the telescope itself. The JWST – the largest, most expensive, and most powerful space telescope ever created – was launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on December 25 after countless delays and setbacks. The European Space Agency (ESA) has now released a real-time video of the instrument's separation from the Ariane 5 launch vehicle and the subsequent solar array deployment, a maneuver that occurred just under 30 minutes after its launch.
ASTRONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Hydrogen partnerships speeding up zero-emissions transition, says Hydrogen Europe

Achieving a swift transition to sustainable mobility—through transport that produces little or no carbon emissions—remains one of the global automotive industry’s most profound challenges. What form that transition will take is not yet entirely clear. Electric vehicles show promise, although there is work still to be done on charging, range and battery degradation.
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Microglial methylation 'landscape' in human brain

Recent studies have shown variation in the gene-expression profile and phenotype of microglia across brain regions and between different age and disease states. But the molecular mechanisms that contribute to these transcriptomic changes in the human brain are not well understood. Now, a new study targets the methylation profile of microglia from human brain.
SCIENCE

