ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Four more Packers land on COVID-19 list, LaFleur says team may change meetings to limit spread

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDPfU_0dWxpRE500

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Four more members of the Green Bay Packers are in COVID-19 protocols after the team’s win on Christmas Day over the Cleveland Browns.

The organization announced Monday it was placing guard Ben Braden, linebacker Tipa Galeai, linebacker Ty Summers and wide receiver Amari Rodgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. A member of the team’s practice squad, defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, was also placed on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team cannot say whether the players tested positive or were close contacts of positive cases, or say whether the players were vaccinated.

The additions mean the Packers currently have a total of eight main roster players and two practice squad players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cornerbacks Kevin King and Shermar Jean-Charles, linebacker Chauncey Rivers and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling were already on the main roster list, while linebacker La’Darius Hamilton was on the practice squad list.

That has Packers head coach Matt LaFleur saying the team is looking at possibly changing their workflow to limit the further spread of cases among the team.

“Certainly you’re trying to take every step to mitigate the risks, especially within your building, and we’re definitely going to look at how we can do that around here, just making sure that we mask up as a team when we’re inside, and then try to keep people as spread out as possible,” LaFleur said to reporters on Monday.

Going virtual where they can could also become an option, LaFleur said.

“We’ve even contemplated potentially, if we get more of these, maybe going to virtual meetings and then just showing up when we want to get together to go out on the field. We’ll look at everything because we do know this, that the availability thing is real. When you have your players available, I think we’re a pretty darn good football team. We need to try to keep as many people available as possible,” LaFleur said.

The Packers are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings in primetime this week on Sunday Night Football. The team has already clinched another NFC North division title and a playoff spot, but are still competing for the top overall seed in the NFC and the first-round bye that comes with it.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Packers News

The Green Bay Packers are welcoming back Pro Bowl corner Jaire Alexander. On Wednesday, the Packers announced their decision to activate Alexander from the injured reserve just ahead of the deadline. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “The [Packers] are activating CB Jaire Alexander from Injured Reserve, per coach Matt LaFleur,...
NFL
packersnews.com

Packers' depth being put to test by players landing on COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers added two more players to their reserve/COVID-19 list, but they are still nowhere near the kind of epidemic that has flattened teams such as the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. The Packers now have 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list after tight end...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Football Team#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Cleveland Browns#Packers#Https T Co 8gbc3nmbaa
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancé Has Message For Doubters

On Oct. 24, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season. Since then, they’ve rattled off eight wins in a row. This past Sunday, the Chiefs dismantled the Steelers en route to yet another AFC West Title. Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the reigning AFC champions with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has Blockbuster Trade Suggestion For Steelers

If this is Aaron Rodgers’ final season with the Green Bay Packers, there’ll be plenty of teams calling Brian Gutekunst to see what he wants in return for the three-time MVP. During this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum stated his case as...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

It’s widely believed that Aaron Rodgers is playing his final few games with the Green Bay Packers – whether they win the Super Bowl or not. But one ESPN analyst has a message for Rodgers as he seemingly plans his exit. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Domonique...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
NFL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy