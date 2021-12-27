Four more Packers land on COVID-19 list, LaFleur says team may change meetings to limit spread

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Four more members of the Green Bay Packers are in COVID-19 protocols after the team’s win on Christmas Day over the Cleveland Browns.

The organization announced Monday it was placing guard Ben Braden, linebacker Tipa Galeai, linebacker Ty Summers and wide receiver Amari Rodgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. A member of the team’s practice squad, defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, was also placed on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team cannot say whether the players tested positive or were close contacts of positive cases, or say whether the players were vaccinated.

The additions mean the Packers currently have a total of eight main roster players and two practice squad players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cornerbacks Kevin King and Shermar Jean-Charles, linebacker Chauncey Rivers and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling were already on the main roster list, while linebacker La’Darius Hamilton was on the practice squad list.

That has Packers head coach Matt LaFleur saying the team is looking at possibly changing their workflow to limit the further spread of cases among the team.

“Certainly you’re trying to take every step to mitigate the risks, especially within your building, and we’re definitely going to look at how we can do that around here, just making sure that we mask up as a team when we’re inside, and then try to keep people as spread out as possible,” LaFleur said to reporters on Monday.

Going virtual where they can could also become an option, LaFleur said.

“We’ve even contemplated potentially, if we get more of these, maybe going to virtual meetings and then just showing up when we want to get together to go out on the field. We’ll look at everything because we do know this, that the availability thing is real. When you have your players available, I think we’re a pretty darn good football team. We need to try to keep as many people available as possible,” LaFleur said.

The Packers are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings in primetime this week on Sunday Night Football. The team has already clinched another NFC North division title and a playoff spot, but are still competing for the top overall seed in the NFC and the first-round bye that comes with it.

