ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Legal Matters | Finances Following the Loss of a Loved One

By Figured Law Firm
WOLF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinances are the last thing that a person needs to worry about after the untimely loss of a loved one. Transportation incidents account for the most common fatal events among older workers. Falls, slips, and trips also...

fox56.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mothers with addiction issues face more stigma than fathers

Women with addiction issues face higher levels of stigma than men and do not have access to the same treatment resources, it has been claimed.Gary Broderick, director of Saol, which works with women recovering from addiction, said research shows that the vast majority of women who have addiction issues have a background of trauma.Mr Broderick said that trauma can include domestic violence and poverty, which often leads to drug or alcohol issues.The Saol project is based in Dublin and helps around 250 women every year in the inner city.More than 300 women have walked through the doors of Saol in...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Woman nearly died from bowel complaint when care plan not followed, disability royal commission told

A woman with cerebral palsy and a moderate intellectual disability nearly died when a bowel condition escalated catastrophically after support workers at her group home failed to follow her nutrition and care protocols properly, the disability royal commission has heard. The royal commission is examining matters of violence, abuse, neglect...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Figuredlaw Com
AOL Corp

Front-line workers describe symptoms they've observed in latest COVID wave

Physicians around the country facing the latest surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, have a straightforward message based on what they're seeing in their emergency rooms: Vaccinations and boosters are having a positive effect. “The general trend that I’m seeing is, if you’re boosted and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theameryfreepress.com

To the Editor: Check in on loved ones

The pandemic has taught us many lessons including how to navigate this new world of social distancing and isolating ourselves. What we’ve all experienced is a constant reality for many older people and people with disabilities: loneliness and social isolation. In the U.S., 40% of people who have a...
HEALTH
muncievoice.com

Helping A Loved One Into A Care Facility

Moving into a care facility is a considerable change in the life of your loved one and you. There are often mixed emotions at the time, both positive and negative. But there are things that you can do to make the transition a little easier on everyone and help them to settle into their new routine as efficiently as possible.
HEALTH SERVICES
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy