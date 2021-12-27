Legal Matters | Finances Following the Loss of a Loved One
By Figured Law Firm
WOLF
3 days ago
Finances are the last thing that a person needs to worry about after the untimely loss of a loved one. Transportation incidents account for the most common fatal events among older workers. Falls, slips, and trips also...
Women with addiction issues face higher levels of stigma than men and do not have access to the same treatment resources, it has been claimed.Gary Broderick, director of Saol, which works with women recovering from addiction, said research shows that the vast majority of women who have addiction issues have a background of trauma.Mr Broderick said that trauma can include domestic violence and poverty, which often leads to drug or alcohol issues.The Saol project is based in Dublin and helps around 250 women every year in the inner city.More than 300 women have walked through the doors of Saol in...
If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
A woman with cerebral palsy and a moderate intellectual disability nearly died when a bowel condition escalated catastrophically after support workers at her group home failed to follow her nutrition and care protocols properly, the disability royal commission has heard. The royal commission is examining matters of violence, abuse, neglect...
FOR the last 11 years, mum Louise Stimpson has grown used to complete strangers staring and pointing at her son. Isaac, from Peterborough, was born with a huge port wine stain birthmark covering the left side of his face, head and body. But Isaac’s birthmark is more than just skin...
New research provides evidence that anxiety is related to altered interoception, the perception of one’s own internal bodily states. The new study, published in the journal Neuron, examined the relationship between anxiety and the perception of breathing. “Anxiety is one of the most common mental health disorders, and we...
In a new study from the University of Exeter, researchers found ketamine therapy has a swift short-term effect on reducing symptoms of depression and suicidal thoughts. They analyzed evidence from 83 published research papers. The strongest evidence emerged around the use of ketamine to treat both major depression and bipolar depression.
Through the rains and steamy heat of November, day and night, Anupama S Chandran sat by the gates of the Kerala state secretariat. She refused to eat, drink or be moved. Her single demand was written on a placard: “Give me my baby.”. The story of Chandran’s fight to...
A Phoenix real estate attorney has been disciplined for filing eviction cases last year against Arizona renters who were protected by the federal CARES Act. The Arizona Republic reports that Scott Clark can continue to practice law.
EL PASO, Texas - While Christmas is a time of joy for many, this holiday will be different for families who are grieving the loss of a loved one, including the family of Veronica Villareal. "It's a shocker," said Villareal's uncle, Hector Galaviz. "We just think good things about her,...
Physicians around the country facing the latest surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, have a straightforward message based on what they're seeing in their emergency rooms: Vaccinations and boosters are having a positive effect. “The general trend that I’m seeing is, if you’re boosted and...
The pandemic has taught us many lessons including how to navigate this new world of social distancing and isolating ourselves. What we’ve all experienced is a constant reality for many older people and people with disabilities: loneliness and social isolation. In the U.S., 40% of people who have a...
Moving into a care facility is a considerable change in the life of your loved one and you. There are often mixed emotions at the time, both positive and negative. But there are things that you can do to make the transition a little easier on everyone and help them to settle into their new routine as efficiently as possible.
The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PLAINS, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Hospitals here in our region are bracing for potential impact of a flood of new coronavirus cases. Doctors at Geisinger and UPMC want to warn residents that they are expecting a surge of new COVID cases coming after holiday gatherings. Both healthcare systems are...
Comments / 0