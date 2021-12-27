ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Public Health shuts down COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to high volume

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health has shut down one of its walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics due to an overwhelming response.

In a post on Twitter, CPH said it was shutting down the clinic located at its Parsons Avenue office for those walk-ins looking for their first dose of the COVID-19 shot.

The tweet was sent about one hour before the clinic was scheduled to wrap up for the day.

The clinic at the Linden Community Center remained open to all until 4 p.m.

Comments

akiretwaun akt
2d ago

o lord, more vaxxd = more illnesses... damit, when are you ppl going to wakeup-- THE ONLY WAY TO BEAT COVID IS TO TRUST IN YOUR OWN (NATURAL) IMMUNE SYSTEM!! FIGHT IT NATURALLY!

NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Nearly 20,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Thursday, Dec. 30 follow: Total Change New cases 1,995,497 +19,774 Hospitalizations 96,193 +484 ICU admissions 11,730 +43 Deaths* 28,780 n/a *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Spiking COVID-19 numbers worry hospital leaders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Ohio’s hospitalization rates for covid patients continue to hit record highs. According to the Ohio Hospital Association, the Buckeye state has the second-highest number of patients behind New York. “We had a significant number of patients in the hospital with COVID already and this big surge that’s happened in the last few days […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Doctors keeping tabs on flu as COVID surges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–As COVID hospitalizations and cases climb across the state, Central Ohio doctors are keeping a watchful eye on influenza. Flu activity is considered to be at ‘low intensity’ here in Ohio and local doctors say it could be a wildcard come January when some expect this latest covid surge to the peak. “Right […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. Mike DeWine: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio reach new high

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine reported Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio have reached their highest point of the pandemic. DeWine said that the Ohio Hospital Association is reporting 5,356 patients. Last week, he called up members of the Ohio National Guard to help hospitals with staffing shortages, and on Wednesday, he provided an […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State study shows boosters help protect patients with cancer from COVID-19 omicron variant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a booster shot against COVID-19 will help give increased, broad protection against the omicron variant for people with cancer, new data shows. Researchers at Ohio State’s College of Veterinary Medicine and James Cancer Hospital report that the two-shot mRNA vaccination regimen against COVID-19 is “woefully inadequate” to provide durable protection in immunocompromised patients. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus business owners welcome new CDC guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some local business owners are breathing a sigh of relief thanks to new COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC said as long as someone with COVID-19 is asymptomatic, they only need to isolate for five days, not ten. The CEO of Jeff Ruby’s welcomed the news, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Omicron causing rise in child hospitalizations due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s hospitals are under immense pressure as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads, and this includes the state’s children’s hospitals. According to an NBC News analysis, in the last four weeks, the average number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has jumped 52 percent. Despite a notion early in the pandemic that children […]
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

As COVID-19 cases spike, Ohio calls in more National Guard members

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nearly two years in, Ohio is experiencing some of its highest numbers of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new record of case numbers reported Wednesday. There are also more patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 than at any time during the pandemic, which is increasing the need for help at hospitals. Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NYE celebrations around Central Ohio and COVID safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–With people planning to gather to celebrate the New Year, Ohio’s bars and restaurants are facing immense pressure from the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Many businesses are reinstating COVID safety procedures such as mask-wearing, temperature testing, and increased distancing and sanitizing. “Restaurants know how to do this, they know how to be safe. The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

16 people sue Ohio University over COVID rules

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sixteen people have sued Ohio University over vaccine and health mandates which the civil complaint says are discriminating. The suit was brought on December 7 in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas by lawyers from Mendenhall Law Group, Akron. It claims that Ohio University and its Board of Trustees lack […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

SURVEY: Who are the unvaccinated?

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the results of its latest Household Pulse Survey to break down the raw numbers of people who remain unvaccinated. According to the CDC, they represent about 15% of Americans—and of those, about 42% reported that they “don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine.” The CDC’s COVID tracker […]
EDUCATION
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio National Guard begins COVID-19 aid at Mount Carmel East Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – COVID-19 hospitalization numbers statewide are approaching record highs, continuing to put a strain on hospital workers. However, support is on the way for some central Ohio hospitals. Members of the Ohio National Guard are already helping in some of the state’s hospitals, and starting Wednesday, dozens of members will begin working […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NHL announces isolation period reduced to 5 days for fully vaccinated players

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —The National Hockey League and the NHL Players’ Association announced Wednesday a modification to their COVID-19 protocol. The modification will reduce the isolation period after a positive test from 10 days to five days for fully vaccinated players who meet the required conditions. The change also applies to fully vaccinated hockey operations […]
NHL
