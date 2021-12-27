Columbus Public Health shuts down COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to high volume
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health has shut down one of its walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics due to an overwhelming response.
In a post on Twitter, CPH said it was shutting down the clinic located at its Parsons Avenue office for those walk-ins looking for their first dose of the COVID-19 shot.
The tweet was sent about one hour before the clinic was scheduled to wrap up for the day.
The clinic at the Linden Community Center remained open to all until 4 p.m.
