If you’ve old Contax G lenses not being used any longer and want to use them with a Nikon Z camera, the new autofocus adapter (TZG-01) from Techart is the answer. Contax G series were prime lenses launched in 1994, supporting the classic G1 and G2 rangefinder cameras. I remember testing the cameras at the time, and how everybody, myself included, loved the results and the handling. Although the G1 and G2 cameras have -mostly – vanished from the market, as digital cameras became dominant, the lenses are still available and thanks to the magic of adapters, can be used with some modern cameras.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO