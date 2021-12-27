ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nico Collins breaks through for his first career TD | Daily Brew

By Drew Dougherty
Cover picture for the articleAfter a few near-misses throughout the season, Nico Collins finally caught a touchdown on Sunday. The rookie receiver scored for the first time in his NFL career in the Texans 41-29 win at NRG Stadium over the Chargers. On 1st-and-10 at the Los Angeles 13-yard line, with Houston on top, 27-23,...

Former Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Nico Collins found the end zone for the first time in the Houston Texans’ fourth win of the season. Collins caught a pass on a slant route with 2:32 to go in the game and took it in for the 13-yard score, extending his team’s lead to 34-23 after the extra point in a 41-29 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
From the time QB Davis Mills first started playing to now, what were some things that showed you he better understands the offense now?. "Obviously, Davis, he's a very smart and intelligent kid. When you're sitting in a classroom setting with him and you're able to ask him questions, a lot of times he's able to give you the correct answer just because he's got a high level of intelligence. What has really started to click over the past couple weeks is on the practice field, you were able to go out and see that intelligence translate into success throughout practice. Different things that we had talked about in the meeting room, watching tape, different disguises, things along those lines, he was able to go out and execute on the field on a consistent basis. The ability for him to be able to take the information from the meeting room and be able to apply it on the field has grown over the past couple weeks. Hopefully again, he'll take another step this week."
