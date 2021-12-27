Toonami Sheds New Light on Netflix's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Takeover

As another year winds to a close, one thing remains a stalwart of content comfort: Netflix, baby!. The 12th month of the year brings much more than 12 hours of entertainment for you to stream through. On the film side, you've got sumptuous Benedict Cumberbatch Western The Power of the Dog, the star-studded Adam McKay freak-out Don't Look Up, the beyond-charming Christmas rom-com Single All the Way, and the bug-nuts horror Two, which sews two people together in a way that will make you squick. In television-town, you've got new seasons of The Witcher, Money Heist, Cobra Kai, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Queer Eye, Lost in Space, and Aggretsuko, not to mention series premiers of originals like Selling Tampa and Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (both of which feel like fever dreams in different ways). And if you like to ring in the new year with some comedy, check out new specials from stalwarts like Nicole Byer and Jimmy Carr.

