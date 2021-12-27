ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much did it cost to buy a home in Broward County, FL in the the last week?

By Miami Herald Bot
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe median price per square foot for a home in Broward County decreased in the past week to $229. That’s $1 more than the Broward County median. Prior to...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 1

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Missed out on getting an at-home COVID test? More will be given away Friday across Broward

Anyone who missed out on getting their free at-home tests from Broward County on Thursday will have another chance on Friday. The county announced late Thursday afternoon that officials will hand out the hugely popular tests again Friday at eight library locations across the county. The county did not say how many tests will be available Friday. Broward’s initial supply of 75,000 tests ran out ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MASK MANDATE: PALM BEACH COUNTY TO REQUIRE MASKS

BACK TO THE FUTURE: 2022 STARTS WITH MASK MANDATE IN PALM BEACH COUNTY BUILDINGS. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Anyone entering a building owned or leased by Palm Beach County, potentially schools as well, will be required to wear masks starting January 3rd. This […] The article MASK MANDATE: PALM BEACH COUNTY TO REQUIRE MASKS appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Broward County Adding Four New COVID-19 Test Sites, Has Expanded Others

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – To meet the increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, Broward County is will open four new sites and has expanded several others. A new test collection site will open on Monday, January 3rd at Mullins Park, 10000 Ben Geiger Drive in Coral Springs. For the first week, the site will be open Monday through Thursday, January 3rd through January 6th, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thereafter, the site will be open each week Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Wednesday, January 5th, a test site will open at Tree Tops Park, located at...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami Herald

Broward will soon offer free at-home rapid test kits at libraries. Here’s where to get one

Broward County is gearing up to offer at-home COVID rapid test kits to its residents at local libraries as cases proliferate across South Florida. Beginning Thursday, a limited supply of kits will be given to people who can show proof of Broward County residency, the county said in a release Wednesday. The tests will be distributed outside nine public libraries and are expected to go rapidly.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

New COVID-19 Testing Site Opens In Palm Beach County

BY: MEDIA ADVISORY | Palm Beach County Health Dept. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be opened south of the Wells Recreation Center, 2409 Avenue H West, near the baseball fields. Testing will start 12/30 and the hours of operation will be 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., […] The article New COVID-19 Testing Site Opens In Palm Beach County appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Newton Kansan

How much did county employees receive in premium pay?

Recently Harvey County awarded more than $977,925 in premium pay — paid to more than 150 employees of the county. What was that premium, and where did the money come from?. The premium was COVID-19 premium pay, based on a year of employment for the county. The money to pay those premiums came from the American Rescue Plan Act — federal funds. Those funds came with rules of how they could be spent, and premium pay for local governmental workers was one of the allowable expenses.
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
WSVN-TV

Broward County Public Schools to change mask policy

(WSVN) - The stunning surge of COVID-19 cases has Broward County Public Schools setting up an emergency meeting, Friday. The school board is expected to change the district’s mask policy. The decision will apply to staff, visitors and vendors, not students. Miami-Dade County Public Schools school board members are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID CATASTROPHE: Palm Beach County Positivity Rate Now 21 Percent

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The positivity rate for COVID-19 in Palm Beach County is now 21 percent — a stunning number released by the CDC earlier Tuesday. With that number comes the revelation that 11,812 new COVID-19 cases have been logged in PBC […] The article COVID CATASTROPHE: Palm Beach County Positivity Rate Now 21 Percent appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida’s rental market is so hot, renters compete against 20 others to get an apartment

The rental market grew so competitive in South Florida in the past year that at least 20 prospective renters on average were competing for one apartment unit. That’s according to a study released by Rent Cafe on the competitive nature of the 2021 rental market in metros across the country and how many prospective renters are applying for an individual apartment unit. In Palm Beach County, ...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Beach, Florida house sells for $3.3 million

A seller has sold a 2,220-square-foot roomy house built in 1950 located in the 1200 block of Stillwater Drive in Miami Beach. The deed was signed on November 11, 2021. The purchase price was $3,300,000, or $1,486 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a carport. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 7,500 square-foot lot.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties

The demand for COVID-19 testing is increasing in South Florida as the omicron variant spreads across the state and nation. Long lines of residents trying to get tested for COVID-19 were seen in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties as families gathered for the holidays, with some reporting waiting in lines for hours at a time.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County updates mask policy due to spread of omicron variant

(WSVN) - Broward County is updating its mask policy due to the omicron variant. Starting Monday, those visiting government facilities must wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The revised policy cites the surge of omicron cases in the county while ensuring the safety of frontline workers and the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Broward plans to distribute free take-home rapid coronavirus tests

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Once Broward County receives take-home coronavirus tests the county staff will distribute them for free to the public, Mayor Michael Udine said on Monday. Miami-Dade County started to distribute over 12,000 take-home rapid test kits on Monday at 27 public libraries. President Joe Biden’s administration...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Giving Out At-Home COVID Rapid Test Kits At Public Libraries

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials are giving out free take-home rapid test kits in an effort to meet the rise in demand for testing. “As we tackle the spread of Omicron and the recent surge in demand for COVID testing, Miami-Dade County is doing everything we can to make testing as accessible as possible across our community – including by distributing free take-home rapid test kits to residents,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement last week. The county held its first distribution at five library locations on Friday. On Monday, hundreds flocked to 27 public libraries where the kits...
MIAMI, FL

