How much did it cost to buy a home in Broward County, FL in the the last week?

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – To meet the increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, Broward County is will open four new sites and has expanded several others.
A new test collection site will open on Monday, January 3rd at Mullins Park, 10000 Ben Geiger Drive in Coral Springs. For the first week, the site will be open Monday through Thursday, January 3rd through January 6th, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thereafter, the site will be open each week Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Wednesday, January 5th, a test site will open at Tree Tops Park, located at...
Comments / 1