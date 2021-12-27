How much did it cost to buy a home in Broward County, FL in the the last week?

Recently Harvey County awarded more than $977,925 in premium pay — paid to more than 150 employees of the county. What was that premium, and where did the money come from?. The premium was COVID-19 premium pay, based on a year of employment for the county. The money to pay those premiums came from the American Rescue Plan Act — federal funds. Those funds came with rules of how they could be spent, and premium pay for local governmental workers was one of the allowable expenses.

HARVEY COUNTY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO