Pennsylvania hospitals were caring for 5,003 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, approaching the level of last winter’s peak. That’s up by more than 350 from early in the week. Pennsylvania’s 14-day moving average of hospitalizations rose to 4,576 on Thursday, the highest level since late January, according to state health department data. It was less than 2,600 in mid-November.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO