ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Spencer man accused of causing multi-county police chase

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHgB7_0dWxix1k00

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — Spencer police said an attempt to stop a driver turned into a chase that went through multiple northwest Iowa counties.

Monday, at around 12:23 a.m., Spencer police attempted to stop Michael Menard Jr., 40, for a registration violation.

Woman, teen arrested for roles in Sioux City hatchet assault

The vehicle failed to yield to and a chase began that exceeded speeds of 80 mph. Police chased Menard through Clay, Dickinson, and Emmet County.

The vehicle was eventually stopped by two Stop-Stick deployments in Emmet County.

Menard was taken into custody without further incident and charged with driving while barred, driving while under suspension, two Lyon County warrants with a $10,000 bond, a Palo Alto County warrant with a $1,000 bond, and numerous traffic violations.

Menard is currently being held at Clay County Jail on an $8,000 bond.

Spencer Police was assisted by the Clay, Dickinson, and Emmet County Sheriff’s Departments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Spencer, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Spencer, IA
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Spencer Police#Emmet County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

672
Followers
510
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy