Spencer man accused of causing multi-county police chase
SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — Spencer police said an attempt to stop a driver turned into a chase that went through multiple northwest Iowa counties.
Monday, at around 12:23 a.m., Spencer police attempted to stop Michael Menard Jr., 40, for a registration violation.
The vehicle failed to yield to and a chase began that exceeded speeds of 80 mph. Police chased Menard through Clay, Dickinson, and Emmet County.
The vehicle was eventually stopped by two Stop-Stick deployments in Emmet County.
Menard was taken into custody without further incident and charged with driving while barred, driving while under suspension, two Lyon County warrants with a $10,000 bond, a Palo Alto County warrant with a $1,000 bond, and numerous traffic violations.
Menard is currently being held at Clay County Jail on an $8,000 bond.
Spencer Police was assisted by the Clay, Dickinson, and Emmet County Sheriff's Departments.
