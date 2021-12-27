Email Outage Reportedly Caused By 'Extreme' Australian Weather

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After months of being locked in the grip of an extreme drought, December’s wintery onslaught has dumped several inches of rain in the San Francisco Bay Area and more than 11 feet of snow in the Sierra to considerably eased those parched-dry conditions.
According to the federal drought monitor update issued Thursday, nearly the entire Bay Area has emerged from the extreme drought designation.
Only the Tri-Valley area of the East Bay remained extremely water challenged. Still on the monitor map, the Bay Area was shaded in orange, showing the region remains in a severe drought.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The pandemic isn’t the only thing that’s made 2021 a peculiar year, Minnesotans have also experienced some wild weather.
From smoky air and wicked winds to heavy snow and severe drought, the last twelve months were a story of weather extremes.
“This is one strange year,” said DNR state climatologist Pete Boulay. “I’m still trying to fix all the weather records that we broke this year.”
He says the first shocker came in February, when the Twin Cities sat at or below zero for 116 hours. Boulay says that was the longest subzero stretch since 1994.
