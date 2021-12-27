Email Outage Reportedly Caused By 'Extreme' Australian Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The pandemic isn’t the only thing that’s made 2021 a peculiar year, Minnesotans have also experienced some wild weather. From smoky air and wicked winds to heavy snow and severe drought, the last twelve months were a story of weather extremes. “This is one strange year,” said DNR state climatologist Pete Boulay. “I’m still trying to fix all the weather records that we broke this year.” He says the first shocker came in February, when the Twin Cities sat at or below zero for 116 hours. Boulay says that was the longest subzero stretch since 1994. Every...

