Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in pre-market trade on Monday, December 27th. Prices as of 8:45am ET, please refresh to see updated pricing. Didi Global Inc ADR (NYSE: DIDI ) is down 2.5% after reports they extended the lock-up expiration indefinitely, preventing employees from selling shares. China stocks are also in focus with news of the government's new regulations that allow overseas listings but make them harder. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) is down .6%, while Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU ) is down 1% and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD ) is down 1.4%.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO