One of the many reasons why Matt Reeves was such an exciting pick to direct "The Batman" was his willingness to bring unexpected, yet thematically on-point inspirations and influences into his work — and not solely in terms of other movies. either. Think of how Reeves turned the trilogy-capper of the new "Planet of the Apes" films, "War for the Planet of the Apes," into not just a David Lean-sized epic, but a downright biblical tale where he transformed the ape leader Caesar into a very thinly-veiled allegory for Moses leading his people out of slavery and into the promised land.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO