Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon says that officers arrested a father and son Friday, December 10 after a large amount of suspected heroin was seized from their home. This whole story actually begins with officers going out to investigate a potential missing persons situation. McClendon says the investigation revealed that there was a fight of some sort between 54-year-old Ricky Beard and 22-year-old Owen Ozenne about a package. Apparently, a family member took the package away from the home in an attempt to get rid of it.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 16 DAYS AGO