Shot fired during armed robbery of realty office near Camby

CAMBY, Ind. — Hendricks County authorities are investigating the armed robbery of a realty office on State Road 67.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the armed robbery occurred at 3:23 p.m. in the 8000 block of South State Road 67 near Camby.

The sheriff’s department said a gun was used during the robbery, and a shot was fired inside the business. No one was injured during the incident.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information is gathered.

