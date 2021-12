For many people, scales are something we step on once a year at a doctor’s appointment, otherwise enjoying blissful ignorance regarding our weight and its fluctuations. But a scale—especially a smart scale—is a great way to keep track of your health and fitness within the comfort of your home. Whether you’re trying to lose weight, training for a marathon, or just want to better manage your health, a scale can help give you useful information about your body beyond just weight, calculating factors like bone mass, muscle mass, BMI, and more.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 6 DAYS AGO