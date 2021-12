As far as Hollywood A-listers go, Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon have maintained booming careers and relevancy for the past three decades. While they’ve run in the same circles for years, the two stars have only appeared in the same films together within the last decade. Of course, there’s the Sing franchise, but the Oscar winners also co-starred in the 2012 drama Mud. Audiences have loved the pairing, but there’s still one thing they’ve been waiting for. But they aren’t the only ones as Witherspoon and McConaughey noticed this blind spot as well. The Sing 2 co-stars spoke on their big hope for their next theatrical outing.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO