CPU Requirements not met?

By PervazA
vmware.com
 3 days ago

My first attempt at installing VMWare open source workstation on Linux I am getting. The host CPU does...

communities.vmware.com

Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
TechSpot

Best Buy reveals Alder Lake non-K 65W CPU prices

What just happened? Best Buy has revealed, presumably by accident, the prices of several non-K Alder Lake CPUs ahead of Intel’s official unveiling at CES. They range from the low-end Pentium G6900 and reach the Core i9-12900. Regular leaker @momomo_us tweeted Best Buy’s listings, which have now been removed...
IGN

Best CPU Cooler 2021

Your processor may be at the heart of your computer, but in order to let your gaming PC truly run at its maximum potential, you need need to keep it properly cooled. As your processor works, it can start to get incredibly hot. Once it reaches a high enough temperature, it will dial back its performance levels to cool down. A good CPU cooler ensures your processor stays cooler for longer, so it can run at its fastest speeds as much as possible. That means programs and games that can benefit from your processor ramping up to its clock speeds for maximum performance. With a robust enough cooling solution, you can even keep running at those high speeds indefinitely or push your processor beyond its factory settings. Some can even keep your processor cool without making a ton of noise.
windowsreport.com

Discord causes high CPU usage: Check out this easy guide

Discord is a must-have software for gamers, but many reported a Discord high CPU usage. Fixing this issue is simple, and to do that, you need to adjust the Discord settings. We suggest making sure that the application can use all your CPU cores. If you’re experiencing Discord high CPU...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hackaday.com

Implementing A CPU Using 555 Timers And Logic Synthesis

There is many a comment on these here pages along the lines of “Why did you use a microcontroller, when you could just have easily used a 555 timer!” And, yes, we sometimes agree with the sentiment, but when a chance comment seen by Hackaday.io user [Tim Böscke] suggested turning it around and building a microcontroller out of 555 timers, the gauntlet was well and truly thrown down. Now let’s be clear, this is not the first time we’ve come across this idea, there was a breadboard 555 based build ten years ago, but this is the first time we’ve seen it done by leveraging open source synthesis targeting a PCB!
securityboulevard.com

NSO Zero-Click Exploit: Turing-Complete CPU in Image File

Researchers have reverse engineered NSO Group’s recent zero-click iPhone exploit—from the Pegasus spyware suite. And it’s a doozy: People are using words like, “terrifying,” “alarming,” “dangerous,” “weird,” “amazing,” “impressive,” “brilliant” and “ridiculous.”
phoronix.com

AMD P-State CPU Frequency Control Driver Revised A 6th Time

Making a Sunday debut are the amd-pstate v6 patches as the latest iteration of this work for improving the AMD CPU frequency control behavior on Linux for more optimized power efficiency with modern Zen 2 / Zen 3 series (and future) processors. The AMD P-State Linux driver is what their...
Tom's Hardware

AMD Ensures Growth for CPU Sales: Inks New Wafer Contract with GF

Hampered by undersupply, AMD has just shown how it can increase sales of its CPUs by at least 33% in the coming years. AMD, late on Thursday, published details of another amendment to its wafer supply agreement (WSA) with GlobalFoundries. The document primarily emphasizes AMD's confidence in the growth of its CPU business as orders to GlobalFoundries are essentially multiplex orders to TSMC. However, the new WSA may contain some interesting details too.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
xda-developers

How to install a CPU on the motherboard: A beginners guide

You just bought a new processor, a shiny new motherboard, and you were also lucky enough to get your hands on a new graphics card in 2021 amidst what’s probably the worst GPU shortage in history. Great! What’s next? Grabbing all the new components and putting them together to build a new computer. The first thing you need to do is toss that CPU on the motherboard to bring your PC to life. Installing a CPU is like putting the brains into your computer. Fortunately, it’s a fairly simple task and there’s no need to stress. We’re here to guide you through the process to make sure everything’s in place. In this guide, we’ll take you through each step and explain how to install a CPU on the motherboard.
hackaday.com

This Week In Security: Log4j, PDF CPU, And I Hacked Starlink

The big news this week is Log4j, breaking just a few hours too late to be included in last week’s column. Folks are already asking if this is the most severe vulnerability ever, and it does look like it’s at least in the running. The bug was first discovered by security professionals at Alibaba, who notified Apache of the flaw on November 24th. Cloudflare has pulled their data, and found evidence of the vulnerability in the wild as early as December 1st. These early examples are very sparse and extremely targeted, enough to make me wonder if this wasn’t researchers who were part of the initial disclosure doing further research on the problem. Regardless, on December 9th, a Twitter user tweeted the details of the vulnerability, and security hell broke loose. Nine minutes after the tweet, Cloudflare saw attempted exploit again, and within eight hours, they were dealing with 20,000 exploit attempts per minute.
gamepolar.com

BIOSTAR Provides AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Help To Its A320MH Motherboard

BIOSTAR has introduced that its solely A320 motherboard, the A320MH, can now assist AMD’s Ryzen 5000 CPUs, due to a brand new BIOS. AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Help Added To BIOSTAR’s A320MH Motherboard, Entry-Stage Board With Up To 16 Core Help. The most recent motherboard BIOS for the...
GeekyGadgets

Cooler Master all-in-one MasterLiquid Flux PC CPU cooler

If you are considering upgrading your CPU cooler to an all-in-one liquid cooling system you might be interested to know that Cooler Master has this week announced the imminent launch of its new MasterLiquid PL240 Flux and PL360 Flux both of which will be officially available early next month during January 2022. Unfortunate no information on pricing has been released as yet but as soon as more details are announced will keep you up to speed as always.
vmware.com

vRO 8.5 git repo push failing when versioning item. Seems to work from git history tab.

When I set the version on an action or workflow I get the dialogue that the repo is being updated and might take a while but the update never goes through. If I initiate a push from the git history view that seems to be working. Have I found a bug? Did I miss something in my setup. I am connecting to an internal instance of github. I also get this error message popping up once it times out "Error: Push to remote failed with status: REJECTED_OTHER_REASON Reason: pre-receive hook declined"
vmware.com

Re: 12.2.0 High CPU vmnet-natd

After upgrading a couple of days ago I see vmnet-natd process sitting at 100% even when there are no guest OS running. Shutting down Fusion completely and starting it up clears the problem. But I'm not sure what triggers it. Anyone else seeing this? Anyone have a better workaround or...
vmware.com

vmware-vmx high cpu usage causing Mac to heat up constantly

VMWare Fusion Professional Version 8.5.10 (7527438) When I power-on the VM, MacBook fan starts to run very noisy and get machine hot. I've seen in Activity Monitor that a process "vmware-vmx" is hanging a lot of CPU (about 100-150% at any time). I got a Windows 10 Enterprise VM with...
The Windows Club

Do more CPU cores mean better performance?

CPU is said to be the brain of the computer. But now, in 2021, this statement is half true. It’s not only the brain of your computer but also the Mitochondria (the powerhouse of the cell). Its power defines what kind of games you can play. But, what defines power? Do more CPU cores mean better performance? In this article, we are going to answer these questions and see some other interesting things.
vmware.com

Which license do I need to copy from VMFS on one server to VMFS on another?

Which license do I need to copy from VMFS on one server to VMFS on another?. An inexpensive option - if downtime is not an issue - might be https://williamlam.com/2012/06/how-to-copy-vms-directly-between-esxi.html. Have a look here for Storage vMotion: https://www.vmware.com/content/dam/digitalmarketing/vmware/en/pdf/products/vsphere/vmware-vsphere-pr... ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. The minimum license that allows to migrate live VMs...
vmware.com

ESXi Host Update with Staged Patches

Looking for a way to stage patches to non-clustered hosts and then execute the patches with ESXCLI. We have a number of lab/remote sites with vCenter and a Single Host. vCenter downloads the patches and scans the host. We can stage the patches to the host and suspend all of the VMs (including vCenter). But, I am unable to find a command to execute the staged patches.
vmware.com

Kerberos Authentication on Workspace ONE UEM and Unified Access Gateway

We have following on-premises components: Workspace ONE UEM Console with Unified Access Gateway. What's required to setup IOS and Android devices to access web applications while using Kerberos Authentication enabled on AD Domain to access web portals?. Please share your valuable knowledge if someone has done it. Thanks in advance.
