ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Joule Dallas, a Gem of the City

By Chad Chisholm
JustLuxe.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas is a buzzing metropolis, affording visitors and residents alike fine dining opportunities, world-class museums and shopping and excellent hotels. Located in the Central Business District is one such outstanding hotel: The Joule. The boutique luxury hotel is walking distance to much of what Dallas has to offer, so whether staying...

www.justluxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
dmagazine.com

The City of Dallas Is Putting Parking Spots in Its Crosshairs

Editor’s Note: Over the next few weeks, D will publish a series of stories looking forward to policy, programs, and projects we’ll be watching in 2022. First up is parking reform. Find the other stories here over the holiday. For two years, the city of Dallas has been...
DALLAS, TX
Weirton Daily Times

Group works to make Gem City sparkle

TORONTO — From the welcome signs at the city’s north and south ends to the gazebo where many public events are held, a volunteer group works through the year to make the city attractive to visitors and residents. Colorful lights and luminescent reindeer greet all who enter the...
ADVOCACY
Rob Adams

7 Amazing Hidden Gems in Indiana

While it may not be your first choice when booking a holiday, Indiana is without a doubt a very good one. Home of the Hoosiers and a history that runs deep, all corners of Indiana offer entertainment and attractions. From fun things to do in the state capital, to family-friendly attractions in Fort Wayne, Bloomington, and Lafayette, Indiana has no shortage of exciting places to visit. Here are some of the best things you can do in Indiana:
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Luxury Hotel#Gothic Architecture#Art#Penthouse#Cbd Provisions#Amber Lighting
Rob Adams

6 Hidden Gems in Chicago

Even though most people traveling around the US prefer to stop in more famous cities like New York, Las Vegas, or Los Angeles, there's plenty of exciting things happening in Chicago, too. If you have an eye for art and love a vibrant city, give it a chance. Caicago might surprise you in a very pleasant way. It's a great destination for both a long weekend and a week's vacation. Even though there are plenty of fun activities you can enjoy in the city, here are 6 of them that are truly worth it.
CHICAGO, IL
genevashorereport.com

Little Gems, December 22, 2021

The matter of great, brilliant, caring, and fairly inexpensive medical personnel. Two great doctors and their office staff have surfaced in recent weeks with reports of great professional service and substantially less expensive charges. Dr. Timothy Henke, the chief podiatrist at Advanced Foot and Ankle in Burlington, is not only a neat man but he’s spot on when it comes to diagnosis and then necessary services to fix foot and ankle problems. His recent workup and analysis, and then treatment of a patient’s ankle saved that patient from having to undergo extremely painful surgery, long-enduring recovery, and then having a limp for life. Dr. Henke went against other doctors in determining that steroid shots into the joint would work to minimize the pain to acceptable levels and let the patient walk normally. The treatment worked. This doctor deserves the plaudits the Geneva Shore Report is giving him here.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
On Milwaukee

Holiday hidden gem: The Social Haus

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. December is a festive time of year for just about anywhere with halls to deck – and The Social Haus is no different. Wreaths don several of the Menomonee Falls bar’s windows, glowing strings of lights coil around walls and railings, and a decorated Christmas tree sits cheerfully in the middle of the space. The bar manager, who goes by Rik Rik, even regularly dresses up as Santa Claus for the holiday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
informnny.com

‘Gems of Troy’: Largest public art project in city’s history completed

TROY, N.Y (NEWS10) – After letting the community weigh in every step of the way, a colorful new mural has been competed on the Hoosick Street Bridge underpass. The goal of the mural is to transform the 500 foot stretch of road under the Hoosick Street Bridge into a space that draws people together, uniting what a highway divided.
TROY, NY
cincypeople.com

4 MORE: Borrowed Gems

As part of our year-end issue, we are revisiting Cincinnati People interviews from 2021. We checked in with Deborah Emont Scott, The Louise Taft Semple President/CEO of the Taft Museum of Art, and Elizabeth Pierce, CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center, who we spoke to about Borrowed Gems from the Taft Museum of Art, an exhibition of 47 works from the Taft currently on view at CMC.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Handcrafted Jewelry With Gem Studios

Matt James founded Gem Studio in City Creek Center 4 years ago. He started it in a shed in his friend's backyard and it's grown to find a place in the community. Those visiting, make their own jewelry under the guidance of an instructor. Customers not only get a handcrafted piece of art, they also get a memory.
APPAREL
buffalo.com

Inside a historic Elmwood Village gem

Get a look inside Kevin and Neil Walker-Neveras’ Elmwood Village home, an early-20th century creation featuring beautifully preserved original details. “When you have a house that’s like this, you can create spaces that are comfortable and cozy but also elegant and grand,” Kevin says.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy