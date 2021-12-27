The Joule Dallas, a Gem of the City

The matter of great, brilliant, caring, and fairly inexpensive medical personnel. Two great doctors and their office staff have surfaced in recent weeks with reports of great professional service and substantially less expensive charges. Dr. Timothy Henke, the chief podiatrist at Advanced Foot and Ankle in Burlington, is not only a neat man but he’s spot on when it comes to diagnosis and then necessary services to fix foot and ankle problems. His recent workup and analysis, and then treatment of a patient’s ankle saved that patient from having to undergo extremely painful surgery, long-enduring recovery, and then having a limp for life. Dr. Henke went against other doctors in determining that steroid shots into the joint would work to minimize the pain to acceptable levels and let the patient walk normally. The treatment worked. This doctor deserves the plaudits the Geneva Shore Report is giving him here.

LAKE GENEVA, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO