ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

England, Australia all clear after negative Covid results

By Hamish Blair
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nVWx_0dWxfH0H00
The third Ashes Test match between Australia and England can go ahead after players got a Covid all-clear /AFP

England and Australia breathed a huge sigh of relief after all players from both teams returned negative Covid-19 results with the third Ashes Test to continue as planned on Tuesday.

Four members of the England party -- two support staff and two family members -- had tested positive for coronavirus just hours before the start of day two in Melbourne on Monday.

The England team and management underwent rapid antigen tests as they were about to leave for the ground, which came back negative.

But they were also required to have PCR tests as a precaution at the end of play.

It left them facing a nervous wait and Cricket Australia sweating on not just the remainder of the Boxing Day Test, but the rest of the Ashes series.

But they got the all-clear, with the Test to resume as scheduled with England in deep trouble at 31 for four in their second innings, still 51 runs behind Australia.

"Players from the Australian and England teams all had PCR Covid-19 tests after play yesterday and all results have come back negative," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"The families of both sets of players also had PCR tests yesterday and all returned a negative test.

"The England team's support staff and their family members who tested positive after PCR tests yesterday are in isolation."

Driven by the Omicron variant, coronavirus cases are surging in Australia -- particularly in Sydney -- where the fourth Test is scheduled to start on January 5, before the Ashes finale in Hobart.

More than 6,000 cases are being reported daily across New South Wales state, where Sydney is located.

Nevertheless, Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley said on Monday the plan was to press on as scheduled with the Ashes.

"That's absolutely the plan, there's nothing to suggest otherwise. We'll rely on the protocols," he told reporters, before cautioning: "It's a day-by-day proposition."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

British couple stranded aboard Covid-striken Diamond Princess have booked eight more cruises

No other couple symbolises that unforgettable and devastating first blow that Covid-19 struck on cruise ships more than David and Sally Abel. The Northamptonshire pair became a regular fixture on TV news bulletins as their daily Facebook posts detailed conditions on Diamond Princess after it became the first, and most high-profile, ship to be hit by the virus.
WORLD
AFP

No 'Big Three' would be disaster for Australian Open - Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has urged Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to play at the Australian Open, saying Wednesday it would be a "disaster" if the 'Big Three' were missing. Adding to the Australian Open woes, Dominic Thiem, who lost to Djokovic in a five-set classic in the 2020 final, said late Tuesday he would miss the event with a wrist injury.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket Australia#Pcr#Antigen Test#Ashes Test#Afp England#The England Party#Australian#Omicron
The Independent

England collapse as Australia take series – day three of the third Ashes Test

Australia were celebrating another memorable Ashes victory after condemning a shambolic England to the latest defeat in an excruciating tour.England arrived on the third morning in Melbourne with little more than pride to play for but came nowhere near to saving face. They went from 31 for four overnight to 68 all out, to lose the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs.Joe Root’s side looked down and out as they came and went in a procession and, at 3-0 down, look ripe for a whitewash.Double-digit disappointment45 (Sydney, 1887)61 (Melbourne, 1902)61 (Melbourne, 1904)65 (Sydney, 1895)68 (Melbourne, 2021)Pick of...
SPORTS
Miami Herald

All Ashes players return negative COVID-19 tests after scare

All players from the Australian and England cricket teams have returned negative tests for COVID-19 just hours after four non-playing members of England’s camp tested positive via a rapid test. After play ended on the second day Monday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, all players were sent for testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Steve Harmison says England facing ‘big inquest’ after Ashes series defeat

Former England bowler Steve Harmison believes careers could be on the line after England’s Ashes humiliation in Australia.Joe Root’s men were bowled out for a paltry 68 as they surrendered the urn on just the third day of the third Test in Melbourne handing Australia an innings-and-14-runs victory and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.Harmison has experienced both ends of the Ashes spectrum, being part of the side which famously claimed a long-awaited series win in 2005 and also bowling the first ball of the next series at the Gabba to second slip as England went on to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Raheem Sterling hails Gareth Southgate for uniting England team

Raheem Sterling has credited Gareth Southgate for uniting the England squad over the last five years.The Three Lions suffered one of their darkest days in major tournament football when knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland – a nation ranked 34th in the world and with a population of just 330,000.Roy Hodgson resigned in the wake of that humiliating defeat and former Middlesbrough boss Southgate stepped up from his England Under-21 role in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign.England have since finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup – their first semi-final appearance at the tournament for 28 years...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again. Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark. The blistering surge was illustrated by AFP's tally of 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the World Health Organization declared a Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. "I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

English cricket must face up to difficult questions after Ashes defeat, Chris Silverwood admits

Chris Silverwood accepts that English cricket needs to ask itself some hard questions after watching his dreams of leading an Ashes-winning tour of Australia go up in smoke.When Silverwood replaced Trevor Bayliss as head coach two and a half years ago he placed regaining the urn Down Under at the very top of his wish list and has frequently cited this winter’s series as the main priority of his tenure.But after just 12 days of on-field action, parcelled up into three crushing defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and now Melbourne there is nothing left to play for but damage...
SPORTS
The Independent

England coach Chris Silverwood won’t survive Ashes loss, Michael Atherton claims

Former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain cast doubt on Chris Silverwood continuing as head coach beyond the end of a torturous Ashes campaign.A restructure by men’s managing director Ashley Giles in April saw Silverwood absorb a role as chief selector but England have struggled this year, winning just one of their last 12 Tests with a record nine defeats in 2021.The nadir has come Down Under, where another abject batting performance in Melbourne, skittled for 68, was labelled “embarrassing” by former England players, as Australia moved into an unassailable 3-0 lead inside 12 days.Atherton told Sky Sports:...
SPORTS
The Independent

Postponements mount as Covid disrupts midweek football action

The number of matches postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks continues to mount with 18 of Wednesday’s fixtures in England now called off.The Yorkshire derby between Sheffield United and Hull in the Sky Bet Championship, was among the latest to fall victim.Just 12 fixtures remain on across the divisions, including both scheduled games in the Premier League. Leaders Manchester City are due to visit Brentford while third-placed Chelsea are at home to Brighton.Our match at Sheffield United on Wednesday 29th December has been postponed due to the Tigers having an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the fixture.More Info...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

USA v Ireland: ODI series in Florida cancelled after new Covid cases

The one-day series between USA and Ireland has been called off after further Covid cases emerged on Tuesday. It was cancelled on Tuesday night after two Irish players were identified as close contacts of positive cases. The series had earlier been interrupted by Covid cases among members of the USA...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Morning Show Going off the Air Later This Week Due to COVID-19 Woes

Good Morning Britain will be out of commission for a few days. There will be no episodes between Dec. 29 and Dec. 31. The show will not return until Jan. 4, the day after a U.K. Bank Holiday. The decision to cancel next week's episodes is due to "the pandemic and to protect our teams, so we have decided to give them an extended break," a spokesman told Deadline. The news comes as the U.K. continues to experience a spike in new COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads through the country (and the world). It also comes after anchor Sean Fletcher revealed that he tested positive on Dec. 19 and was forced to miss BBC One's Sunday Morning Live, which he also hosts.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Chris Silverwood power with England is ‘nonsense’, claims Mark Butcher

Mark Butcher insists head coach Chris Silverwood’s power in the England set-up is “nonsense” after going 3-0 down to Australia to concede the Ashes.Silverwood is under pressure to keep his job beyond the series, having operated as both head coach and chief selector.And Butcher believes the balance is not right for England to thrive at Test level after another humiliating series defeat.“He has been given an extraordinary amount of power as he’s also the chief selector, which is utter nonsense,” Butcher told Sky Sports News.“It’s completely unsustainable. Whether or not the messaging from him is now starting to fall...
SPORTS
The Independent

Taking a knee: Gareth Southgate says England took stand in bid to have racism discussed more in dressing rooms

The decision by the England football team to take a knee during this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament partially came after manager Gareth Southgate reprimanded full back Danny Rose for getting booked during an earlier game in Montenegro – without realising he had been suffering racist abuse throughout the match.Southgate admonished the Watford player for picking up a yellow card immediately after the game in March 2019.But he has now revealed that he ended up saying sorry to Rose on the plane home after being made aware that both he and striker Raheem Sterling had been barracked throughout the 90 minutes.“I...
SOCIETY
AFP

Bangladesh series becomes farewell tour for New Zealand great Taylor

The decision by New Zealand great Ross Taylor to end his illustrious Test career after the looming Bangladesh series has placed a new emphasis on the two matches which start at Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval on Saturday. From being a chance for New Zealand to get their World Test championship campaign back on track after the recent 1-0 loss to India, it has become a farewell to Taylor, a cricketing great who hit the winning runs when the Black Caps won the first World Test crown this year. After the Tests, Taylor has a series of one-day internationals to play against Australia and the Netherlands before stepping away from international cricket. While he is uncomfortable with the closing weeks of his career being termed "a farewell tour", the 110-Test veteran accepts that's the way it will be.
WORLD
AFP

Djokovic 'trying' to get to Australian Open, say teammates

Novak Djokovic could still play at the Australian Open, a Serbian teammate said Thursday, despite the world number one's last-minute decision to pull out of the ATP Cup in Sydney. - 'It's his choice' - World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will open Greece's ATP Cup against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday, said he respected whatever decision Djokovic made.
TENNIS
AFP

'Get ready to be kicked out,' Bali warns New Year Covid violators

Foreign revellers on Indonesia's resort island of Bali have been warned they may be deported if they are caught violating Covid-19 health rules during New Year celebrations, authorities warned on Thursday. "Get ready to be kicked out," Bali immigration office head Jamaruli Manihuruk said in an interview with AFP, warning that health rules must be observed as the country seeks to fend off the Omicron variant now sweeping the world. Bali's governor has barred carnivals, fireworks and gatherings of more than 50 people over the Christmas and New Year period. Malls, restaurants and cafes must shut by 10 pm, and only operate at 75 percent capacity.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Leicester-Norwich called off as Covid and injuries hit Canaries squad

Norwich’s New Year’s Day trip to Leicester has been postponed at the Canaries’ request as a result of positive Covid-19 tests and injuries, the Premier League has confirmed.Both clubs issued brief statements at 8pm on Thursday evening, with the governing body elaborating on the reasons.The Premier League’s statement said: “Following a request from Norwich City, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s fixture at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, due to be played at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 January.“The Board accepted Norwich’s application as the club do not have the required number of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

AFP

35K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy